Cowboys RB Phil Mafah Suffers Injury, Exits Preseason Opener Early

The Dallas Cowboys headed into the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday with nearly every projected starter set to sit out.

This meant more opportunities for players like running back Phil Mafah, who is battling fellow second-year man Jaydon Blue for the backup job behind Javonte Williams.

Mafah got some early action, but unfortunately had to exit due to injury.

Cowboys RB Phil Mafah Ruled Out vs. Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah (37) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mafah suffered a chest injury in Saturday's game against Seattle. He was originally questionable to return, but it wasn't long after that he was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

Mafah ended his night with just four carries for nine yards and one catch for six yards. The Dallas rushing attack had some trouble early against Seattle, though most of this was due to a lackluster performance from the backups on the offensive line.

Meanwhile, Blue had eight carries for 19 yards before Malik Davis and Isreal Abanikanda took over the reins in the second half.

A seventh-round pick by Dallas out of Clemsom in last year's draft, Mafah became a fan favorite during the 2025 preseason. However, he appeared in just one game, the Week 18 finale against the New York Giants.

Though Blue was the star of the first half against the Giants in Week 18 last season, Mafah also got some key reps. He finished that contest with five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown along with two catche for 11 yards through the air.

What Phil Mafah's Injury Could Mean in RB2 Battle

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah (37) runs with the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Mafah ends up having to miss extended practice time this week, he could be in danger of sitting out Dallas' preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals next week. Fans will have to wait for an official update from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Depending on Mafah's status. this could pave the way for Blue to create some seperation in the race for the RB2 role. Of course, Blue's fumbling issues could change that conversation in the span of only one play.

But if Mafah's not on the field, he won't have a chance to make his case to the coaching staff.

Cowboys fans will be hoping that Mafah recovers in time to play against Arizona next week.

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