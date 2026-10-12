The more things change, the more they stay the same and the Dallas Cowboys are seeing that first hand.

After the total revamp of the defense this offseason, which included hiring a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker and making several changes to personnel, the Cowboys are no better off than they were last season.

One of the issues in Dallas is the inability to get sacks. Dallas is getting some pressure, but nobody seems to know how to finish, and that is routinely exposing an inadequate secondary.

As a result, edge rusher is going to be a major priority as we inch closer to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Cowboys and Jets named logical trade partners

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) watches the ball as New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV (9) defends during a game during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With their need at edge rusher, the Cowboys are matched up as a possible fit for New York Jets edge rusher Will McDonald, who was dubbed a possible trade candidate by Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker.

"Possible Fits: Bears, 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys," Locker wrote.

"The Jets seemed to make future investments in the edge rusher position with David Bailey and Joseph Ossai this offseason, while Kingsley Enagbare has also played more than McDonald," Locker added. "The 27-year-old on a one-year deal should draw eyes for teams looking to better pursue the quarterback."

McDonald was the subject of trade rumors last year, and this year, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes he could draw interest on the trade market.

McDonald still has one year left on his rookie contract after 2026, so it's conceivable the Jets will be open to parting ways with him, especially with the recent investments they've made at the position that Locker pointed to.

Should Cowboys trade for Will McDonald?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with a reporter before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald has posted two sacks and 12 pressures through five games, according to PFF. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, those marks would rank first and third on the team.

McDonald has shown he's capable of impact sack production in the past few years, as he tallied 18.5 sacks combined in 2024 and 2025, with 10.5 of those coming in 2024.

We would prefer the Cowboys swing for the fences for an elite edge rusher, but we also know those guys don't grow on trees because teams are rarely willing to part with them.

McDonald would be the next-best thing for Dallas, assuming he can reproduce what he has put on tape the last two seasons.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade compensation will be based on what McDonald does between now and the trade deadline, but the Cowboys will probably be looking at a third- or fourth-round pick.

That isn't too bad when you consider McDonald still has one more year left on his contract. The Cowboys do not have their third-rounder in 2027, but they do have a fourth-round pick. Dallas sports both of those selections in 2028, though.

If things keep going the way they're going and McDonald is out there as the best option for Dallas on the trade market, we could definitely see Jerry Jones swinging a trade.

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