Dallas Cowboys' Roster Talent Is Worth The Hype & Brian Schottenheimer Knows It

The Dallas Cowboys are just one day away from kicking off their NFL preseason campaign. Dallas will make the trip to Lumen Field for an NFC clash with the Seattle Seahawks in primetime.

Saturday night's game will air nationally on the NFL Network, so the entire NFL world will have an opportunity to see the Cowboys' revamped defense and reloaded roster after an offseason of highly touted moves.

Dallas enters the preseason with a lot of positive hype, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer is among those buying in.

While discussing the team's start to training camp during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Schottenheimer discussed why he believes the team can have a bounce-back season and why everyone around the organization has "high expectations."

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Something HC Brian Schottenheimer says he’s never seen in 27 training camps 🤯@dallascowboys | @AGENT0__ | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/QWJejXlPfU — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 13, 2026

Schottenheimer pointed to the team's leadership council as one of the reasons the team is moving forward in a positive way, because there are more voices in the locker room creating a strong environment and brotherhood.

"I think it's part of the evolution, me going into year two.Last year was more of a one voice. I wanted to make sure that, hey, it was my voice being heard. And it doesn't change the fact that I've always felt like the best teams are led by the locker room," Schottenheimer said.

"And so the more I was around some of these new faces and new guys and looking at our locker room going into year two, it became very evident to me that we had the right guys in place that could help us make decisions, drive the standard, and point things out when they're right and when they're not right, and that helps."

Schottenheimer added, "You can't look at our roster. You can't look at the talent that we have and not have high expectations."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys Nation will get its first chance to see how the team comes together for live game action when they take the field on Saturday night. Even though a majority of starters will not be suiting up, we will get to see some of the promising young players like rookie first-rounders Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence as they get their first taste of NFL action.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

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