Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule, Dates & Times

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season with the hope of bouncing back after missing the playoffs for two consecutive years. After improving on the defensive side of the ball, there is some positive buzz and hope that the team can turn things around.

Dallas will kick off organized team activities (OTAs) in less than a week, which will give us our first look at how the improved roster will come together.

Then, we'll roll into mandatory minicamp, and ultimately training camp and the preseason.

This week, the Cowboys unveiled the team's full preseason schedule, including the dates and kickoff times, with all three games going down in primetime. That's what happens when you're America's Team, right?

Dallas Cowboys fan dressed as a King with a crown holds a sign that reads "The Cowboys will always be America's team." | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It will all kick off on Saturday, August 15, with a trip to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys are expected to wrap up training camp on Friday, August 22, and travel to Arizona the following day to face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Dallas then continues it's trek home to Dallas, to host the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale on Friday, August 28.

Dallas Cowboys Preseason Schedule

Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe snaps the ball at training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 1 - Saturday, August 15, 8:00 p.m. ET: at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Week 2 - Saturday, August 22, 9:00 p.m. ET: at Arizona Cardinals | State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, Arizona

Week 3, Friday, August 28, 7:00 p.m. ET: New Orleans Saints | AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

* home game in bold

Dallas' return home to AT&T Stadium comes at the perfect time as the team wraps up the preseason, and it will allow players extra time to rest and recover before the start of the regular season on Sunday, September 13, when the team travels to MetLife Stadium to face the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

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