Cowboys Considered 'Well Positioned' to Trade For Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need to add to their edge rushers room and there is one player in particular they should absolutely be focused on as the trade deadline draws near.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, executives around the NFL believe the Cowboys are "well positioned" to make a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

As La Canfora adds, the Cardinals seem more likely to be open to dealing edge rusher and former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Sweat, following the trade of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans.

"Multiple personnel executives believe the Cowboys are well positioned to do business with the Cardinals, who are trading receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and probably quarterback Jacoby Brissett too if they can and are tanking for 2027," he said.

La Canfora says Sweat has wanted out of Arizona since the Cards fired former head coach Jonathan Gannon and the "drumbeat about his discontent is getting louder."

The NFL insider expects the Cowboys will be "aggressive (for Sweat) in a market that will have no shortage of suitors."

Does Josh Sweat want out of Arizona?

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumblings about Sweat not being happy in Arizona stretch back to the offseason. Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard reported all the way back in May that Sweat "is not particularly happy in (Arizona)."

It's not difficult to see why that would be the case. After all, Sweat was not happy with the firing of Gannon, he's on a losing team that is rebuilding, and he doesn't have any guaranteed money left on the next two years of his contract.

Should the Cowboys trade for Josh Sweat?

Without question.

The Cowboys have a major issue at edge rusher this season, with the team having just five sacks over five games and only half of that pathetic total has come from the edge rushers group.

Pressure hasn't necessarily been an issue, but finishing with sacks definitely has. Because of the group upfront's inability to get home, the poor secondary is getting fully exposed.

Sweat is off to a rough start this season with one sack in five games, but he's also stuck on a really bad team and we know Sweat is capable of much more.

In each of the last six campaigns, Sweat has posted at least six sacks, and two of those seasons saw him post 11 or more, with a career-high 12 just last season.

Another positive about Sweat is he won't be a rental. He still has two more years left on his deal and won't need an extension. The Cowboys may want to guarantee him some of his salary, though, but otherwise nothing else is needed.

Well, not exactly nothing else. The Cowboys obviously have to give up draft capital. Sweat isn't going to cost more than a third-rounder, and even that feels too rich. If the Cardinals do get that much, it'll be in a deal that involves a pick swap.

The Cowboys have a fourth-round next year (from the Pittsburgh Steelers) and they have their third- and fourth-round picks in 2028, also.

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