Dallas Cowboys WR Attempting Return Back to College Football

The Dallas Cowboys have officially completed training camp. There's just one preseason game against the New Orleans Saints before final roster cuts are made.

The final exhibition game will serve as one last chance for many players on the roster bubble to prove to Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching why they're deserving of a spot on either the 53-man roster or the practice squad. It's also an opportunity to grab the attention of other teams around the NFL.

However, it appears that Cowboys wide receiverJordan Hudson sees the writing on the wall ahead of what could be his final time suiting up for Dallas.

Cowboys WR Jordan Hudson Granted Another Year of College Eligibility

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jordan Hudson (18) catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hudson joins a group of multiple other players at both the college and NFL level included in a lawsuit against the NCAA that have been granted a temporary restraining order, allowing them another season of collegiate eligibility and the ability to enter the transfer portal, per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

In Dallas' first two preseason games, Hudson has tallied three catches for 27 yards.

Hudson joins Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Omari Evans and Chiefs linebacker Wesley Bissainthe as other players currently on NFL preseason rosters that have been granted a TRO.

This follows a recent, though controversial trend of players that have either exhausted their eligibility or have signed professional contracts attempting to return back to college football. New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and Cleveland Browns tight end Dae'Quan Wright, who both played at Ole Miss, previously signed undrafted deals with their respective teams but have since committed to play for the LSU Tigers during the upcoming college football season.

Hudson played four years of college football, all in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He started off with the TCU Horned Frogs in 2022 before playing three years with the SMU Mustangs. During that span, he posted 144 catches for 1,787 yards and 21 touchdowns.

It's currently unclear if he will attempt to return to SMU or pursue a roster spot with another team.

Jordan Hudson Has Faced Steep Climb to Make Cowboys Roster

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson (16) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hudson entered training camp and preseason with long odds to make the roster.

Dallas already had a loaded receiving room, but the emergence of undrafted rookie Camden Brown along with the presence of veterans like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson have cast heavy doubt on Hudson's chances to make the team.

The Cowboys and Saints kick off from AT&T Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. Hudson is expected to be active for the contest, per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

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