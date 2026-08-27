Dallas Cowboys' Toughest 53-Man Roster Decisions With Cutdown Day Looming

The Dallas Cowboys held their last practice of training camp on Wednesday night in what was their second session since returning from Oxnard.

With training camp now in the books, the Cowboys will take part in their final preseason game on Friday against their old sparring partner, the New Orleans Saints.

Once that game is over, the Cowboys will have all of Saturday and some of Sunday to make their final 53-man roster decisions, as cutdown day falls on Aug. 30.

Here's a look at what we deem as the toughest decisions Dallas has to make as it whittles its roster down to 53.

Quarterback

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) drops back to pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Milton vs. Sam Howell

Howell has the experience and was the more consistent player in training camp, but Milton, who has clearly taken a step forward, has more upside and has outperformed Howell over two preseason games.

This one might come down who plays better in preseason Week 3, but if the Cowboys had to make the decision today, it would likely be Milton.

Wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mingo vs. Camden Brown

As disappointing as he has been during his career, Mingo has more experience than Brown, but the rookie has had a fantastic camp and preseason and looks the part of an NFL-caliber wide receiver.

With what the Cowboys have invested in Mingo following their head-scratching trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2024, and with Mingo managing to have a solid offseason, we think Dallas keeps him for another year.

That leaves the Cowboys with a tough decision because they do not need six wide receivers thanks to a loaded group that includes CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, and KaVontae Turpin is locked in, also.

But the Cowboys will almost certainly lose Brown to waivers if he's cut. We'll go out on a limb here and say Dallas keeps six.

Tight end

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg (46) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Schoonmaker vs. Michael Trigg

Schoonmaker has been viewed as a cut candidate throughout the offseason, but we just cannot see the Cowboys keeping a raw player like Trigg as their TE3.

The problem is that Trigg's upside as a playmaker might be too good for other teams to pass up on the waiver wire, so Dallas might not be able to stash the Baylor product on the practice squad after he's cut.

That said, with the team keeping six wideouts in our projection, it's hard to envision Dallas keeping four tight ends, also. The Cowboys will probably roll the dice and cut Trigg and hope for the best.

Outside linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams (54) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Williams vs. James Houston vs. Marist Liufau

The Cowboys have four locked-in at the position with Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Donovan Ezieruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

Dallas did keep six edge rushers on last year's initial 53-man roster, so two from this group could make the cut.

What makes this decision tough is that none of these players have really done much to stand out. Williams and Houston have an edge because of their experience playing the position, but Liufau offers some inside/outside versatility that Christian Parker might find intriguing.

If it does come down to two from this trio, we like Williams and Houston. If it's just one, we'll go with Williams, but it's probably a toss-up between the two.

Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Markquese Bell vs. Julius Wood vs. Alijah Clark

Bell received a full-throated endorsement from head coach Brian Schottenheimer because of his special teams prowess, so it would appear he's got a great shot to make the cut.

"Markquese Bell is one of our most trusted leaders on the special teams. He's a really good football player. He's a good defensive player. I think he's a great special teams player," Schotty said.

However, both Wood and Clark have stood out throughout both training camp and the preseason, and one could argue more so than Bell, who has been mostly quiet.

The Cowboys have a crowded group with Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker, Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke, so chances are we'll only see one from this trio make the roster.

We'll go with Bell after how much praise Schotty had for him.

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