Dallas Cowboys WR Retires From NFL at 28

The Dallas Cowboys have made some interesting moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and that group is now making headlines once again.

Cowboys wide receiver Parris Campbell is retiring from the NFL, per reports from Jonathan Jones of CBS. Campbell signed a one-year, $1.33 million deal with Dallas last offseason but appeared in just one game with the team, a Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, while spending most of 2025 on the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys in January.

Campbell, 28, was a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and also played one season with the New York Giants.

Cowboys Had No Room on WR Depth Chart for Parris Campbell

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After signing a pair of veteran receivers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson along with drafting Eastern Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith in the seventh round, it became clear that Campbell was not going to have much of a role, if any, in the Dallas offense next season.

The Cowboys were already stacked at the top with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb along with an emerging Ryan Flournoy and three-time Pro Bowl returner KaVontae Turpin. This talent combined with the additions in free agency signaled that Campbell's future with the Cowboys was seriously in doubt.

But instead of giving it another shot elsewhere, he's retiring altogether. Injuries likely played a role in the decision, as Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in Cowboys training camp last offseason after dealing with multiple other ailments early in his career with the Colts. Campbell appeared in just 15 games total in his first three seasons in Indianapolis before putting together a career year in 2022 that featured 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns across 16 starts with the Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, Campbell was unable to come close to reaching that kind of production again despite playing in 12 games for the Giants the following season.

Though Campbell's NFL career is ending sooner than he might have expected, he still managed to win a Super Bowl ring and earned over $10 million during his time in the league, according to Spotrac.

The Cowboys will now move forward as they figure out what the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart will look like for next season.

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