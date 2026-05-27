Dallas Cowboys WR Retires From NFL at 28
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The Dallas Cowboys have made some interesting moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and that group is now making headlines once again.
Cowboys wide receiver Parris Campbell is retiring from the NFL, per reports from Jonathan Jones of CBS. Campbell signed a one-year, $1.33 million deal with Dallas last offseason but appeared in just one game with the team, a Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, while spending most of 2025 on the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys in January.
Campbell, 28, was a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and also played one season with the New York Giants.
Cowboys Had No Room on WR Depth Chart for Parris Campbell
After signing a pair of veteran receivers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson along with drafting Eastern Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith in the seventh round, it became clear that Campbell was not going to have much of a role, if any, in the Dallas offense next season.
The Cowboys were already stacked at the top with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb along with an emerging Ryan Flournoy and three-time Pro Bowl returner KaVontae Turpin. This talent combined with the additions in free agency signaled that Campbell's future with the Cowboys was seriously in doubt.
But instead of giving it another shot elsewhere, he's retiring altogether. Injuries likely played a role in the decision, as Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in Cowboys training camp last offseason after dealing with multiple other ailments early in his career with the Colts. Campbell appeared in just 15 games total in his first three seasons in Indianapolis before putting together a career year in 2022 that featured 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns across 16 starts with the Colts.
However, Campbell was unable to come close to reaching that kind of production again despite playing in 12 games for the Giants the following season.
Though Campbell's NFL career is ending sooner than he might have expected, he still managed to win a Super Bowl ring and earned over $10 million during his time in the league, according to Spotrac.
The Cowboys will now move forward as they figure out what the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart will look like for next season.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7