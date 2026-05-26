Rams Emerge as Favorites to Select Omar Cooper Jr. in the 2026 NFL Draft

The countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft is officially on, with Round 1 set for April 23 in Pittsburgh—and one name quietly gaining steam in the market is Omar Cooper Jr. out of Indiana.

Cooper isn’t a finished product, but that’s part of the appeal. He’s an explosive, multi-dimensional receiver with a natural feel for the end zone, and teams are clearly intrigued by the upside. Current projections have him landing somewhere in the late first round, with a slide into early Day 2 as the floor.

Team to Draft Omar Cooper Jr. Probabilities Per Kalshi

Kalshi

From a prediction market standpoint, the Los Angeles Rams lead the way at 17%, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 14% and the Dallas Cowboys at 12%.

With the board starting to take shape, let’s break down why each of these teams is firmly in the mix—and where the value might lie as draft night approaches.

Los Angeles Rams (17%)

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have an obvious need at wide receiver but that’s exactly what makes this spot so interesting from a market perspective. With Matthew Stafford still playing at a high level and a proven duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Los Angeles has the luxury of thinking ahead. Adams is nearing the twilight of his career, and Nacua’s off-the-field situation and behavioral issues adds a layer of uncertainty heading into 2026.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

This isn’t a move they need to make early, but if Cooper is still available late on Day 2, it becomes a much more realistic scenario. The Rams were right on the doorstep of a Super Bowl run last season, and adding a versatile, high-upside receiver could give them another dimension without disrupting what already works. In that role, Cooper wouldn’t be asked to carry the offense—just complement it, and potentially grow into something bigger over time.

Who will be the first wide receiver to hear his name in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Pittsburgh Steelers (14%)

At first glance, the Pittsburgh Steelers might not seem like a natural fit—but markets tend to pick up on roster gaps before they become obvious. Even with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. leading the way, the depth behind them leaves room for another playmaker.

Cooper’s profile adds something different to that group. His 4.42 speed and 37-inch vertical bring a vertical element that complements Pittsburgh’s more physical outside targets. He may not be a high-volume option right away, but there’s a clear developmental path here. With Roman Wilson yet to lock down a consistent role, Cooper could quietly work his way into the rotation before eventually becoming a reliable starter down the line.

Dallas Cowboys (12%)

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a similar spot as the Steelers—top-heavy at receiver, but still searching for consistency beyond their stars. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens give Dak Prescott plenty to work with, but the offense could still use another dynamic piece to round things out.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

That’s where Cooper fits. His game isn’t fully refined yet, but the traits are hard to ignore. He accelerates quickly off the line, can stack defenders downfield, and turns into a tough runner once the ball is in his hands. There’s some polish needed in his route tree, but in the right role, he adds versatility and explosiveness. For a Dallas team trying to reclaim control of the NFC East, that kind of upside is worth swinging for. This kid could emerge into the next Deebo Samuel.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Thursday, April 2, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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