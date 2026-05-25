Cowboys UDFA Not Named Michael Trigg Receiving Hype Ahead of OTAs

When the Dallas Cowboys announced their undrafted free-agent signings, all of the hype was focused around tight end Michael Trigg, and rightly so.

Trigg is a unicorn at the tight end position with his impressive size and measurables overall, and there is a real chance he can create an upset at tight end if his skill set shines during the offseason.

But Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks we should be paying attention to a different undrafted free agent, wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who he labeled as Dallas' most exciting UDFA addition.

"Despite a lack of elite size or speed, Hudson is a physical wideout who holds his own in contested-catch situations," Davenport said. "He also possesses plus hands. But like so many wide receivers entering the NFL, he needs to improve his route tree, and he can struggle to separate due to a lack of explosiveness and high-end speed."

Hudson had his most productive year in 2025, when the SMU wide receiver reeled in 61 catches for 766 yards and six scores. He also had arguably his best collegiate game in a big upset victory over the Miami Hurricanes, tallying 11 catches for 136 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound boundary wideout isn't going to wow you with speed, but he's a physical player who can rack up yards after the catch. As Davenport points out, Hudson is going to be a project, but the tools are there for him to be successful.

Can Jordan Hudson earn a roster spot?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jordan Hudson. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are very top-heavy at wide receiver with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens atop the depth chart, but the rest of Dallas' room is anything but certain.

Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin are locked into roster spots behind them, but the jury is still out on Flournoy being an effective WR3, and Turpin's value really comes from his return skills rather than pass-catching.

Competing for spots behind them are Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyler Johnson, Parris Campbell, Traeshon Holden and rookie Anthony Smith.

Mingo has been a huge disappointment since coming over in a trade from the Carolina Panthers, MVS is on the last leg of his career, and Campbell, Johnson, Holden and Smith are not guaranteed to make the roster, either.

There is absolutely an avenue for Hudson to make the Cowboys' roster as a WR5 or WR6 as a result of that lackluster group.

Even if Hudson fails to make the cut in August, he could be this year's Flournoy by starting out on the practice squad before getting an opportunity later in the season.