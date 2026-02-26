The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, and it's a great opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to get an up-close and personal look at some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class. With a focus on rebuilding the defense, Thursday should be a big day for the Cowboys' scouting department.

First up at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field workouts on Thursday are defensive linemen, linebackers, and placekickers. The workouts begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Defensive end and linebacker are two of the team's biggest needs entering the offseason, with linebacker potentially the Cowboys' weakest position.

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, who had a formal meeting with Dallas earlier this week, would be one of the top players to watch for the Cowboys on Thursday, but he will not be participating in on-field drills.

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That presents a great opportunity for some of the prospects further down the draft board.

Who should the Cowboys be paying close attention to during on-field workouts on Thursday afternoon?

Let's take a look at four standout linebackers to watch.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Styles has been a common pick for the Cowboys in the recent flurry of mock drafts, thanks to his versatility, which would fit perfectly into Christian Parker's system. He also comes with an NFL pedigree. Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles and the brother of Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr.

In his final year with the Buckeyes, Styles recorded 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, one sack, and one forced fumble. During the 2024 national championship season, Styles earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is one of the many talented defensive stars from Ohio State that needs to be on the Cowboys' radar. Like Styles, Reese brings versatility and is a bit of a hybrid linebacker. Not only can he contribute as an off-ball linebacker, but he can provide pursuit off the edge.

“I think I played both positions pretty decent. I know I got a lot to get better at EDGE and a lot to get better at linebacker, but I’m pretty decent at both positions, I think," Reese said when speaking to the media in Indy.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodriguez checks in at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, and was widely regarded as the top overall player in college football this past season. Rodriguez was named the top defender in the nation, taking home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award. He was a unanimous All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

He is a bonafide playmaker.

In his final season, Rodriguez totaled 117 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and two sacks. He's a force when he hits, forcing a whopping seven forced fumbles, recovering two, including one for a touchdown. This season, Rodriguez also rushed for two touchdowns.

Josiah Trotter, Missouri Tigers

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trotter is a standout inside linebacker who is violent blitzer, and you don't have to look far to learn where he learned the game. Trotter is the son of longtime Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who is inducted in the team's Hall of Fame.

With his speed and ability to fill running lanes and finish tackles, he has the talent to be a longtime starter in the middle of the Cowboys' defense and anchor the linebacking corps.

In his lone year at Missouri, Trotter recorded 84 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and two sacks.