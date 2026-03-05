Dallas Cowboys Land Perfect Defensive Haul in New 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for NFL free agency, with all eyes on the team to see how they will "bust the budget" after Jerry Jones' promise to be aggressive.

We will learn when the "legal tampering period" opens on Monday, March 9, what players the team will be getting an early look at, and it will let us know what holes will remain on the roster as we enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the start of the new league year less than one week away, Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football Analysis shared his latest 2026 first-round mock draft, which lands a flawless haul for Dallas.

If the draft plays out the way McCrystal predicts, excitement for the team's revamped defense will reach an all-time high.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton in the Orange Bowl | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After adding one of the best pass rushers in the country, the Cowboys add an anchor to their secondary with one of the most exciting players coming out of the Scouting Combine.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes edge Rueben Bain Jr. sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the National Championship | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. is undeniably one of the best edge rushers in the nation, and with the Cowboys' new multi-front scheme, he would be a perfect fit in Dallas. With his athleticism and versatility, Bain is the exactly the kind of player you want to plug into Christian Parker's scheme.

"Dallas masked the loss ofMicah Parsonsin the short term with Jadeveon Clowney, but he’s a free agent and not a long-term solution even if the 33-year-old returns," McCrystal wrote. "This is a strong class of pass-rushers (Rueben Bain Jr, David Bailey, and Keldric Faulkare all candidates if available), but there will also be viable options on the board at Dallas’ second first-round pick. "

In his final year, Bain, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, recorded a career-high 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. Bain was a consensus All-American, and winner of the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Thieneman has been flying up draft boards since his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine, and it looks like he is now a surefire first-round pick. If he is available when the Cowboys are on the clock, he would be a no-brainer selection to add to the secondary.

"Strong safety Donovan Wilson is a free agent, and free safety Malik Hooker is entering his final contract year. Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could step in at strong safety this year," he adds. "Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman might be a better fit at free safety, but he has played both roles."

In his lone season with the Ducks, Thieneman recorded 96 total tackles, five passes defensed, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and one sack.