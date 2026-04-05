Cowboys Urged to Consider WR Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft

With two picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to add two defensive players.

Following a frustrating campaign where they struggled to stop opposing offenses, the Cowboys began to rebuild their defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Despite making a few additions during the offseason, Dallas still could use more help at linebacker, EDGE, and cornerback.

Even with multiple needs all over the defense, head coach Brian Schottenheimer refuses to rule out an offensive playmaker in Round 1. He believes they did enough in defense to draft based on pure talent alone, and Dan Rogers of Blogging The Boys believes Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. could be the best option.

What if the Cowboys keep trying to trade back to get the next best defender, but they just end up collecting extra draft capital and settling on WR Omar Cooper Jr.? Would you be mad?pic.twitter.com/XLRYl4JfVo — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) March 28, 2026

While drafting a wide receiver would be surprising given the presence of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Rogers says Cooper would be a great fit in Dallas, making their offense a nightmare.

"Looking at the current Cowboys’ roster, he would be a fantastic addition to an offense that already features some high-level talent. CeeDee Lamb can do a little bit of everything and is the team’s alpha, and George Pickens is the deep threat who also can co-alpha if needed," Rogers wrote. "Cooper would create so many problems underneath that defenses would be at a loss in how to slow down the Cowboys’ offense. It would be a complete nightmare for opposing teams."

Omar Cooper Jr. would help the Cowboys long-term

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Rogers also says Cooper could provide the Cowboys with some insurance beyond this season. Dallas used the franchise tag on Pickens, and even if he signs it, there's no guarantee he will be on the roster beyond 2026.

"With the long-term outlook of Pickens still not set in stone, it could secure a Lamb sidekick for years to come, helping the offense keep its foot on the gas while the defense is still under construction. It might not be the first choice, but adding a player like Cooper, who can turn a small gain into a big play, is never something anyone should shy away from," Rogers wrote.

During his four seasons at Indiana, Cooper had 115 receptions for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best campaign was in 2025 when he helped the Hoosiers win the National Championship, recording 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns.