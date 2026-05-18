Jake Ferguson Teases Bigger Things Ahead for Cowboys Offense in 2026

One of the best offenses in the NFL in 2025 was the Dallas Cowboys. They finished seventh in the league with 471 points and were second with 6,663 yards.

Their defensive struggles proved to be their downfall though, with the Cowboys limping to a 7-9-1 season. This year, they're expecting to be more competitive after hiring Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator and reshaping the defensive roster to fit his vision.

While the defensive changes are expected to help, the Cowboys also believe they could be better on offense. In fact, tight end Jake Ferguson believes they can be significantly better.

Can the Dallas Cowboys' offense be even better in 2026?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While speaking with reporters during the team's voluntary workouts, Ferguson said the Cowboys have only scratched the surface on offense. He believes this offense, which returns all 11 starters, will use this past season as a starting point and deliver a stronger performance this year.

"Yeah, last year, that's the starting point for us. I think we barely scratched the surface of who we could be," Ferguson said. "And we look back at a lot of tape right now, and we say, hey, there is a lot we can clean up, and we're looking forward to it."

Ferguson is especially happy with his tight end group, saying they have more talent than he's ever seen at the position. He also gave tight ends coach Lunda Wells praise for getting the group ready.

"Yeah, it feels like I say this every year, but this is the best talent I've seen in this room," Ferguson said.

Reasons to believe Jake Ferguson's claim

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As good as Dallas was in 2025, it's easy to forget so much of what they were doing was new. After moving on from Mike McCarthy, they handed the keys to new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. While he was the offensive coordinator the previous two seasons, it was McCarthy who ran the offense and called plays.

Schottenheimer took over those duties, but worked closely with new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who is known for building a great run game. The Cowboys also had a new feature back in Javonte Williams and George Pickens was added at receiver during the offseason as well.

Entering 2025, there's unusual continuity with all their starters returning. There will also be more comfort in the offensive scheme, meaning Ferguson's claims might not be a simple case of wishful thinking.

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