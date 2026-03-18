New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Shutdown Corner, 'Polarizing' EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys have a great opportunity to bolster the defense in the upcoming NFL draft, after spending some resources on adding talent during the first wave of NFL free agency.

Dallas went to work early and bought in several players who could be key contributors in the secondary, including some potential Day 1 starters.

With new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, it is essential that the team brings in players to fit the scheme.

Following the first wave of action in free agency, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah shared his latest mock draft, which has the Cowboys continuing their defensive overhaul by double-dipping in the first round.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at Jeremiah's latest first-round projections for the Cowboys' 2026 draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy points down the field during a game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If it weren't for his ACL injury that forced him out of action last season, McCoy would be a surefire top-10 pick. Dallas has a history of rolling the dice on injured cornerbacks that has not always paid off, but a player with McCoy's level of talent in Christian Parker's system is worth the gamble.

"McCoy's draft range is somewhat difficult to predict, considering he missed all of last season with an ACL tear and we have yet to see him work out for scouts," Jeremiah wrote. "His 2024 game film is excellent, though."

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While there is some uncertainty on Parker, he has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his time at Clemson, and is beginning to gain momentum at exactly the right time in the draft process.

"Parker is a polarizing player this year after his production dipped in 2025. But he had a strong finish to the season, and he followed that up with an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl," Jeremiah notes.

Last season, Parker recorded 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries. During his breakout year in 2024, Parker tallied a career-high 57 tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, and an astonishing six forced fumbles.

If he can replicate his sophomore production in the pros, Dallas would be landing a perfect long-term running mate for Donovan Ezeiruaku.