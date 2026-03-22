Cowboys Target George Pickens Replacement in New 4-Round NFL Mock Draft

Following a busier-than-normal free agency period, the Dallas Cowboys now have their eyes set on the 2026 NFL draft.

While they added multiple defensive players already, there are still holes on that side of the ball that must be addressed. That's why most mock drafts have them selecting defenders with both of their selections in Round 1.

That's not the direction NFL.com's Chad Reuter goes, however. In his new four-round mock draft, Reuter has Dallas taking a wide receiver with their first selection, citing uncertainty surrounding George Pickens as a reason for the pick.

Round 1, Pick 12: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Carnell Tate is the latest in a long line of stud wide receivers to come out of Ohio State. He had 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025 and is considered one of the top overall prospects this season.

"It's unclear whether ﻿﻿George Pickens﻿﻿ will be traded or play in Dallas on the franchise tag. If Pickens stays, adding Tate on the outside and moving ﻿﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿﻿ into the slot would be a beautiful setup for quarterback ﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿," Reuter wrote.

Ideally, the Cowboys would have worked out a long-term extension already so there would be no concerns going into the draft. Even with the uncertainty, however, it's difficult to see Dallas taking a wide receiver.

Round 1, Pick 20: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One of the team's two picks in Round 1 should be spent on a pass rusher, and Akheem Mesidor could be a great choice. He has concerns due to his age and injuries early in his career, but he's ready to make an impact immediately.

"Trading for ﻿﻿Rashan Gary﻿﻿ somewhat alleviated a dire need for more pass rush, but Mesidor's hustle and closing speed make him a value pick at No. 20."

Round 3, Pick 92: Bud Clark, S, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Luca Caldarella. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In Round 3, the Cowboys find a potential long-term starter at safety. TCU's Bud Clark is a potential hidden gem in this class, known for his ability to take the ball away. With Malik Hooker and P.J. Locke both scheduled for free agency in 2027, Clark gives them someone to lean on.

Round 4, Pick 112: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. intercepts a pass against Texas A&M. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas needs linebackers more than any other position, making it a gamble to wait until Round 4 to make a move. That said, Harold Perkins Jr. is an intriguing prospect who excels as a pass rusher. He needs to improve his coverage to become a starter in the NFL, but the tools are there.