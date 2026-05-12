Why Dallas Cowboys Didn’t Want To Extend George Pickens

George Pickens was the exact shot in the arm the Dallas Cowboys needed in 2025.

His addition provided their offense a spark as they became one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The fourth-year wideout built a rapport with Dak Prescott quickly and finished with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

All of those numbers were career highs for Pickens, and he also led the Cowboys in each category. Despite that success, Pickens wasn’t given a contract extension this offseason. Instead, he enters 2026 playing on the one-year franchise tag.

Pickens will make $27.3 million on the tag, but his numbers suggest he should make more. So why didn’t the Cowboys want to extend him?

Stephen Jones gave his reason the Cowboys avoided an extension

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens jumps over Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Stephen Jones made his feelings on Pickens clear earlier this offseason. He’s stated emphatically that Dallas has no plans to trade the star receiver. He’s also said they won’t negotiate a long-term deal.

According to Jones, the primary reasons are the presence of CeeDee Lamb and the lack of experience Pickens has with the franchise. Jones said the team is already paying $34 million per season to Lamb, which makes it hard to justify another massive cap hit at the position.

He also said they only have one year of experience with Pickens, meaning they want to see him replicate his success before entertaining an extension.

Those might be real concerns, but it’s hard not to think there’s another reason Jones and the rest of the front office aren’t ready to commit.

What’s the real reason George Pickens is on the tag?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

According to Dan Graziano, that reason is Pickens’ history in the NFL. He says consistency and focus were a problem for him with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making it reasonable for Dallas to wait.

”Pickens' time in Pittsburgh included persistent questions about consistency and focus, and while the Cowboys' 2025 experience with him was positive, it's not unreasonable for them to wait another season before making the kind of commitment his on-field performance deserves on its own,” Graziano wrote.

Graziano also said this is why the Cowboys were able to acquire Pickens without surrendering massive draft capital.

That said, he believes the team could reconsider their stance with Pickens, and perhaps Lamb even, should he again put up gaudy numbers in 2026.

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