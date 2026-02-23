Cowboys' Dream 2026 NFL Draft Target is Round 4 Darkhorse Safety

The Dallas Cowboys put the tough task of improving the defense on first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker entering the 2026 NFL offseason, so they will need to reshape the roster with talent that fits his new defensive scheme.

Parker comes to the Cowboys after helping build the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive secondary which features star defensive backs like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

To take the next step forward, Dallas will need to improve the defensive backfield, which was the worst in the league during the 2025 season.

The Cowboys allowed 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025. It's going to take a lot of work to improve, and it starts with adding capable players.

Luckily, the Cowboys can take advantage of the 2026 NFL draft and the depth on defense to add some strong building blocks.

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark reacts after sacking Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report identified "every NFL team's dream draft target," and a Round 4 sleeper should be on the Cowboys' radar. Enter TCU safety and team captain Bud Clark.

"Safety Bud Clark played a lot of football at TCU and was quite the ballhawk, logging 15 career interceptions. He told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he believes he brings a well-rounded skill-set to the pros."

That is exactly what Parker and the Cowboys' defense will need.

Clark will enter the year with a lot of experience after appearing in 61 games for the Horned Frogs over six years. He will be 23 years old when the draft rolls around. Clark finished his career with 214 total tackles, 15 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), 21 passes defensed, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Luca Caldarella | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

If Clark can bring his instinctive ball-hawking ability to the Dallas secondary, he could develop into a major building block for the Cowboys' defense for years to come, and exactly the type of player that Christian Parker wants to have on the field.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.