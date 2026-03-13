Cowboys Hosting All-American CB on Official Visit Ahead of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have put a strong focus on improving the defense during the NFL offseason, beginning with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

While the team has added several pieces in the first wave of free agency signings, there are still some voids on the roster that need to be addressed.

Linebacker is among the top needs remaining for Dallas, but there is no denying the team needs to continue adding to its cornerback room. With two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, expect the team to take a strong look at the top cornerback prospects.

Ahead of the NFL draft, teams can schedule Top 30 official visits, and LSU Tigers star cornerback Mansoor Delane will be among those to visit The Star, according to draft analyst Ryan Fowler.

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after an interception against the Clemson Tigers. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane began his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies, recording 146 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in three years. In his lone year at LSU, Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, earning unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft. He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing," his NFL.com draft profile reads. "He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

If the Cowboys could land a prospect like Delane in the opening round of the draft, it would be a move that immediately improves the secondary and adds a Day 1 starter. Delane will certainly be a name to watch as the draft approaches.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7