Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker would play a "significant" role in what the team did over the course of the three-day event.

And that made total sense, as not only do the Cowboys need to fix their defense, they also needed to give Parker players that fit his scheme, which was even a point of emphasis for Dallas during free agency.

While you can never be too sure that Jerry Jones won't go off the rails and deviate from what his defensive coordinator wanted, Jones actually did listen to Parker in Round 1.

After the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft concluded on Thursday night, Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay, proved that was the case.

He revealed that Parker was sending pictures of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence to him all week long to remind McClay those were the guys he wanted.

And, that's exactly who the Cowboys ended up with. In fact, Jones made sure Dallas came away with Downs by trading up one spot to get him.

Will McClay said Christian Parker sent pictures of Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence all week to make sure he knew he liked them.



Jerry then adds, “Will’s into pictures.” 😂



(🎥: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/2K1uP0AQny — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 24, 2026

Jerry Jones cooked in Round 1

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones takes a lot of flak for many of the decisions he makes, and rightly so. But the Cowboys owner deserves a ton of credit for what he did during the first night of the draft.

On top of trading up for Downs, a deal that involved Dallas parting with two fifth-round picks on top of its No. 12 selection, Jones was able to trade back, acquire two fourth-round picks from a division rival and still grab Lawrence at No. 23.

So, the Cowboys essentially turned two fifth-rounders into two fourth-round picks and still got the guys their defensive coordinator wanted.

Well done, Jerry.

What's next for the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The focus should continue to be on the defensive side of the ball for Dallas with remaining needs at cornerback and linebacker to address.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys only have one Day 2 pick and don't have a selection in the second round.

But, according to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, Dallas could flip their third-rounder and two of their fourth-round picks to get into the second round.

Then, there's also the option of Dallas turning two of their fourth-round picks into a third-rounder.

Both of those avenues are ones the Cowboys should explore in order to increase their chances of landing one or two more immediate impact players for the 2026 season.

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