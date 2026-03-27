Cowboys Hosting Sleeper CB Prospect Who Wowed at NFL Combine

The Dallas Cowboys need more help at cornerback, so it comes as no surprise that they're doing a little extra homework at the position ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

According to Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas is hosting Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings on a pre-draft visit through Friday.

"Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings is getting the 30 visit treatment by the Dallas Cowboys over the next two days, per source," Harris reported Thursday. "A Mesquite Horn HS product, he technically counts as a local prospect and not toward the 30 allocated outside visits."

The Cowboys have multiple question marks in the cornerbacks room going into 2026, including in the slot and on the boundary.

Demmings would add more competition and a potential long-term starter at the latter spot.

Charles Demmings impressed at the Combine

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks defensive back Charles Demmings. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

While playing in the FCS might give teams some pause, it should be noted that Demmings posted beyond dominant coverage numbers in 2025 and tested at an elite level.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound prospect possess good length and speed at the position and was a standout at the NFL Combine, which likely propelled him to a mid-round pick, at worst.

Demmings posted a 4.41 40-yard dash time, a 10-yard split of 1.55 seconds and a vertical jump of 42 inches. Next Gen Stats gave Demmings the ninth-best Production Score and the best Athletic Score (estimated) among all cornerbacks at the combine.

Styles is joined by David Gusta (@UKFootball), Zane Durant (@PennStateFball), Charles Demmings (@SFA_Football) and Dillon Thieneman (@oregonfootball) among the top five defenders based on Combine performance.



All five earned Next Gen Stats athleticism scores of 86 or higher. pic.twitter.com/my5RejBEpy — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 28, 2026

Charles Demmings scouting report

Last season, Demmings gave up a passer rating of 39.8, and his number in that category has gone down in each and every year, which shows steady improvement. He has also only given up a completion rate above 50% once.

"Demmings is capable of mixing into a variety of coverages but is at his best starting from a press look," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. "He has the hips/feet to match route breaks and the speed to stay with routes as they unfold. His recognition and instincts are average from off coverages and he can be a step slow to drive on throws in front of him. While Demmings lacks ideal play strength and is not a firm tackler, his ball skills and man-cover consistency could land him a roster spot as a future CB4 with gunner potential."

If the Cowboys don't take a cornerback on Day 1 or 2, they could do a lot worse than taking a swing on a prospect like Demmings, who presents significant upside at that spot in the draft.