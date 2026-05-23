Could Cowboys' Devin Moore Challenge DaRon Bland For Starting Job in Dallas?

Change is coming to the Dallas Cowboys defense, and no one from the 2025 roster should feel comfortable.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is bringing in a completely different scheme, and players who didn't live up to expectations last year need to show improvement to keep their jobs. That could even include DaRon Bland, who was signed to a four-year, $92 million extension last August.

Bland, who has the highest PFF grade among cornerbacks in 2023 with a 90.4, has seen his score drop in each of the past two seasons. Bland, who has dealt with multiple foot injuries, had a 70.1 in 2024 followed by a 65.3 last year.

Despite the drop in efficiency, Bland is expected to start again in 2025, but not everyone believes he will be handed his spot without competition.

Can Devin Moore be a starter as a rookie?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Former Dallas wide receiver Jesse Holley believes that the culture being created by Brian Schottenheimer necessitates a battle at every position. Should that be the case, he sees rookie Devin Moore as a threat to Bland's job regardless of the contract.

"Money set aside, if the culture that Brian Schottenheimer is trying to set can't be based on money anymore. Cannot be based on money anymore, when you've had the absolute worst defense in the league," Holley said on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. "And I know that DaRon Bland got paid, but if you're going forward and all eyes will be on that defense, you need to have guys show up because the excuses we are no longer taking."

Moore, who was the 114th overall pick in the NFL draft, has been named a potential steal. His talent has never been questioned, but Moore does enter the league with questions surrounding his health. If he can avoid injuries, however, there's no reason to believe he couldn't push Bland if the veteran doesn't get back on track this season.

As for the contract, there is an out in Bland's deal in 2027, which would allow the Cowboys to move on with a dead cap hit of $12.9 million, essentially making it a two-year $36.55 million contract. For that reason, Bland should be on notice, which is something Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis recently discussed in detail.

Shavon Revel vs. Cobie Durant is another battle to watch

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Holley didn't say only Bland could be fighting for a spot, saying both left and right cornerback will be up for grabs this offseason. He does believe that Parker is a fan of second-year cornerback Shavon Revel, which gives him the first crack at the job.

That said, Holley stated that free agent addition Cobie Durant will be "nipping at those heels."

Signed in free agency after spending four years with the Los Angeles Rams, Durant is coming off a huge campaign. During the regular season, he had three interceptions, then added three more in the playoffs. He's undersized, but has never had an issue going against the top wideouts in the game, making him a viable option should Revel fail to secure a starting spot.

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