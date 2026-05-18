First Look at Rookie Caleb Downs in Full Dallas Cowboys Uniform

Early in the draft process, it seemed to be a pipe dream that the Dallas Cowboys would have a realistic shot of selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. As the 2026 NFL draft approached, however, the possibility seemed to become more realistic.

Then during the draft, Dallas traded up one spot to ensure they could bring him in, selecting Downs 11th overall. Fans were instantly thrilled by the move as the Cowboys not only filled one of their most glaring needs, but also landed a player who many scouts considered the best overall talent in this class.

The hype surrounding Downs has only grown during the team's offseason workouts. During rookie minicamp, Downs impressed fellow rookie Devin Moore with his command on the field and quick mastery of the playbook. Once he went to their voluntary workouts, he then impressed veterans, including Dak Prescott, with his approach to the game.

Caleb Downs in full Cowboys' uniform

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Excitement has already been high with Downs, and that excitement will only grow after getting a first glimpse of Downs in full uniform. During the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Downs posed for photos in his new uniform, and he looked right at home with the star on his helmet.

The NFLPA Rookie Premiere is an event where 40 rookies head to Los Angeles to help launch their careers. The players association selects the players who attend and they're able to work with sponsors as they learn the business side of the league.

Caleb Downs' number still doesn't look right

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One thing that sticks out with Downs' photoshoot is his jersey number. The rookie initially wore No. 18 when he was at minicamp, which was odd to see after he wore No. 2 throughout his career at both Alabama and Ohio State. He quickly switched to No. 13, with this being the first chance to see him in that number.

Downs would likely have picked No. 2 if it were available, but that wasn't the case. Free agent signing Cobie Durant was assigned that number after agreeing to a one-year deal.

If Downs wants to take that number, he will have to come to terms on a settlement with Durant. There's been no indication that the two have had any discussions, meaning fans might need to get used to seeing him in 13.

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