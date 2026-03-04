New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Breakout Combine Star, Tenacious CB

The Dallas Cowboys must focus on improving the No. 30-ranked defense and NFL-worst pass defense during the offseason, whether it be through free agency or the NFL draft.

For new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, it will be crucial for the team to add players who can develop in his scheme and potentially contribute from Day 1.

Following the Combine, Trevor Sikkema of PFF shared his latest 2026 mock draft, and it includes two picks Cowboys Nation should be able to get behind.

Like many in the draftnik community, Sikkema stresses the importance of the Cowboys adding defensive backs early and often, including a name that Cowboys fans have been gravitating to in recent weeks.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

It's clear that the Cowboys need to improve their putrid secondary, and there's no better way to give Parker the talent he needs in the defensive backfield than by double-dipping and adding two immediate impact players who are known for being well-rounded.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest 2026 first-round projections for Dallas can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Theineman spent two years starring for the Purdue Boilermakers, recording more than 100 tackles in his freshman and sophomore campaigns, before transferring to Oregon for his final year of college football. At the NFL Combine, Thieneman was undeniably one of the standout performers and left no doubt about his athleticism.

"There was pre-combine talk of what Thieneman was capable of athletically, and he proved it all correct in Indianapolis," Sikkema wrote.

"A 4.35-second 40-yard dash with a 41-inch vertical jump at 6 feet and 201 pounds verified the athletic ability of a player who shows incredible range in both coverage and run defense."

In his lone season with the Ducks, Thieneman recorded 96 total tackles, five passes defensed, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and one sack.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson Tigers

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Terrell is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons standout A.J. Terrell, so the NFL bloodline adds to the intrigue of the Clemson prospect, who is not only great in pass coverage but willing to step up against the run.

Sikkema writes, "Terrell weighed in at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds with 31-inch arms. That was big for him, even if he didn’t do all the athletic tests. He is one of the more tenacious cornerbacks in the class from a coverage and run-game standpoint, and he would be a very good addition to Dallas’ secondary."

Terrell finished his junior campaign with 48 tackles, five forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine passes defensed.

Versatility and athleticism will be key in Parker's new defensive scheme, so if the Cowboys could land a duo like Thieneman and Terrell in the secondary, it would be an immediate improvement and step forward for the unit entering 2026.