Cowboys Schedule Private Workout With Sleeper DB Prospect Ahead of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to rebuild on defense through NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL draft, with a strong focus on improving the league's worst pass defense.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker has the credentials for the job and is ready to make an impact with his new scheme after success leading the defensive backs with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Parker has helped develop All-Pro cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II, Quinyon Mitchell, Justin Simmons, and Cooper DeJean. The hope is Parker can work his magic in Dallas after bringing in some young, talented defensive backs to mold.

With the NFL draft approximately a month and a half away, the Cowboys will be bringing in prospects for private workouts, and Toledo cornerback Andre Fuller is among the first to get the call. Fuller was one of the workout warriors at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week.

Interestingly enough, Quinyon Mitchell is also a former Toledo star.

Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fuller is a rangy defensive back who has the athleticism to develop into a quality player in the league. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein also believes Fuller could be converted to safety in the future.

"Fuller is a long press corner with NFL-caliber size and strength. He’s capable of delaying and redirecting the release but a lack of make-up speed creates problems when he gets out of the gate poorly against speed in man coverage," he wrote.

"Fuller might need the scheme to do some of the cover work for him. Cover 2 and deep-zone coverages allow for the best use of Fuller’s size and length, while minimizing pattern-matching in space. If he can become a more dedicated tackler, a conversion to safety could be a consideration."

During his senior season with the Rockets, Fuller recorded a career-high 49 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery. He will be an intriguing name to pay attention to as the draft process rolls on.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.