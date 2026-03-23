Cowboys Meet With ACC Player of the Year During Pro Day Tour

The Dallas Cowboys have been spending time on the scouting trail with the 2026 NFL Draft just one month away. Recently, the team has made the trip to several Pro Days across the country, with a recent trip to Atlanta.

Every NFL team was represented at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Pro Day at the John and Mary Brock Indoor Practice Facility and Rose Bowl Field, where 18 players put on a show for scouts.

According to reports, the Cowboys met with dual-threat quarterback Haynes King during the Pro Day. Dallas sent a "three-person contingent" to the Pro Day workout, which included quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko.

King was the 2025 ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year. He also won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is given annually to the "top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity."

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King runs out of the pocket against the BYU Cougars at Camping World Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Cowboys recently signed backup quarterback Sam Howell in free agency to join Dak Prescott and Joe Milton, who the team acquired via trade last year, on the roster, so it's a bit curious of a move, but it shows the team is considering all options leading up to the draft.

The 25-year-old King, who is a Texas native, also had meetings with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.

King spent three years at Texas A&M before transferring to Georgia Tech. In his final season, he threw for 2,951 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 953 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. There is no denying that King is an intriguing prospect, so we'll have to see just how much interest the Cowboys have when the draft rolls around next month.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.