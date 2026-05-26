Joe Milton Named Cowboys Top Trade Candidate Entering 2026 Season

Joe Milton III was an exciting offseason addition for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

While no one other than LeSean McCoy realistically believed Milton would push Dak Prescott for his job, the second-year quarterback still seemed to be an upgrade at QB2 following Cooper Rush’s exit in free agency.

Not only did Milton make a fraction of what Rush signed for with the Baltimore Ravens, but he added more mobility and possessed a rocket arm. Milton did get some opportunities in 2025, finishing the season with a completion percentage of 62.5 with 183 yards passing, one touchdown pass, and two interceptions. He did add another 50 yards on five rushing attempts, but apparently he didn’t do enough to impress the coaching staff.

Dallas signed Sam Howell this offseason and as we previously wrote, he’s going to battle Milton for the QB2 spot. Milton has an edge since he already knows the playbook, but it’s less than encouraging that he’s been there for a year and head coach Brian Schottenheimer is already looking for improvements.

The presence of Howell is also making Milton expendable, with PFSN’s Jacob Infante naming Milton as the Cowboys’ top trade candidate ahead of the 2026 season.

Could Joe Milton really be traded?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As much as the Cowboys trust Prescott to run their offense, injuries have been a concern. He missed time in 2020, 2022, and 2024, which is why the backup position has been so important.

In 2022, specifically, Rush led them to a 4-1 record without Prescott which kept them in the playoff picture. They hoped Milton could provide similar success if they had to lean on him but there were concerns during his first year in Dallas.

The biggest issue happened to be what we initially believed was Milton’s greatest strength. His incredible arm strength was eye-catching but he didn’t seem to know when to take velocity off his throws and was quick to scoff at the notion that it was a problem.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Howell throws a pass against the New England Patriots. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Howell, on the other hand, won’t wow anyone with his athleticism or arm strength. The former North Carolina signal-caller is far more cerebral and focuses on allowing the playmakers to get the ball and do the damage.

In Dallas, there’s no shortage of playmakers including CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson. Howell, who has 18 career starts, also doesn’t have elite numbers. He enters this season with 4,139 yards, 22 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions in 20 career games.

That said, he’s someone who might be able to succeed in the short term with the right players around him, much like Rush did. For that reason, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Milton is traded, although the Cowboys would be better off holding onto him since any return would be minimal.

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