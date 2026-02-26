Cowboys Meet With Trio of Elite CBs at NFL Combine Amid Secondary Rebuild

The Dallas Cowboys hired Christian Parker away from the rival Philadelphia Eagles to help rebuild the team's putrid defense, including the worst pass defense in the league.

Parker built a strong resume throughout his time in the NFL coaching ranks as a defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, so it's no surprise that the team is eyeing some of the top secondary prospects in this year's NFL draft class.

At the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, that has led to some high-profile prospect meetings, which includes a trio of elite cornerback prospects.

During media availability on Thursday, several prospects revealed they have met with the Cowboys, including three projected first-round picks: Mansoor Delane of LSU, Tennessee star Jermod McCoy, and Avieon Terrell of Clemson.

McCoy is coming off of an ACL injury that kept him out of action last season, and while he will not do drills at the Combine, he revealed he has been cleared and will participate in the Tennessee Pro Day.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy said that he was trying to play for the Volunteers at the end of last season after tearing his ACL in January. He said he was cleared. He’s not doing drills here, but he will do them at his pro day. pic.twitter.com/I865gLHFr2 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) February 26, 2026

Defensive backs participating in on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium will participate in drills on Friday, February 27, at 3:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Players will go through the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle, and position-specific drills.

Dallas Cowboys' Clear Need on Defense

LSU corner Mansoor Delane has a formal meeting with the Cowboys today. Talked about his versatility playing inside and outside as a plus. Cowboys want that in Christian Parker’s scheme. pic.twitter.com/jhs7wgqGsg — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 26, 2026

Last season, the Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Delane's ability to play on the outside and in the slot is exactly the type of versatilty that Parker values in his scheme. If Delane slips out of the top 10, he would be an intriguing option for the Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick.

Terrell, meanwhile, is another intriguing option that the team could target with the No. 20 overall pick. He comes with an NFL pedigree as the younger brother of A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons. Terrell is a natural playmaker, which is something the Cowboys' defensive backfield lacks.

Terrell finished his junior campaign with 48 tackles, five forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine passes defensed.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell says he had a formal meeting with the #Cowboys at the NFL Combine pic.twitter.com/od4EP9UWRK — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) February 26, 2026

It will be interesting to see what direction the Cowboys go in the spring and which players the team brings in for an official visit in Dallas, but these will be some early names to watch.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.