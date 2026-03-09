New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Adds Stud Cornerback, Star Power Four EDGE

The Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason with some major holes to fill on the roster and one goal in mind: improve on defense. Last season, the Cowboys ranked No. 30 overall in total defense and fielded the worst pass defense in the league.

Dallas hired new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to lead the turnaround, and is hoping that he will be able to work the same kind of magic he brought to his previous two stops, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos.

With plenty of room for improvement, the Cowboys are expected to look at defensive talent early and often in the offseason, whether through free agency or the NFL draft.

Ahead of free agency, Max Chadwick of PFF shares his latest 2026 mock draft that addresses two of the Cowboys' biggest needs entering the new league year.

After giving Parker a potential star cornerback to begin the turn around in the secondary, the Cowboys bolster the pass rush with one of the top edge rushers in this year's class.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at PFF's latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Dallas Cowboys fans may have some uncertainty about rolling the dice on another cornerback coming off of a season-ending injury, but McCoy's talent is undeniable. The team will have to monitor his situation and get a good evaluation with medicals, but if McCoy passes the tests he would be a great addition for Parker's defensive backfield.

"The Cowboys’ 30.9 team PFF coverage grade in 2025 wasn’t just the worst in the league; it was the worst of any team over the past five seasons," wrote Chadwick. "McCoy still hasn’t taken the field since suffering a torn ACL last January, but he posted an 89.6 PFF coverage grade as a sophomore in 2024 (ninth in the FBS)."

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami Hurricanes

The Cowboys missed out landing Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders, so they will need to add talent on the edge and add some pass rushers during the offseason. By selecting Mesidor, the Cowboys would have one of the most promising young pass rushing duos in the league.

"Four Cowboys edge defenders are free agents, leaving the team in search of a long-term running-mate for Donovan Ezeiruaku," Chadwick writes. "Dallas finds one here in Mesidor, who was one of two Power Four edge defenders to earn top-10 PFF grades as a pass rusher and a run defender."

Mesidor began his six-year college career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2020. In his final season, Mesidor had a breakout season with 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.