Cowboys Meeting With Under-the-Radar Local WR Prospect

The Dallas Cowboys have been focused on fixing their entire defensive roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. They made several signings during free agency, but they won’t stop there.

Dallas is expected to use both of their picks in Round 1 on defenders as they continue their overhaul. That doesn’t mean every draft pick will be used on that side of the ball, however.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The Cowboys also must fill out their offensive depth chart, although they’re likely to focus on Day 3 picks to address those needs. One player who could make sense is SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who will meet with members of the Cowboys’ staff for dinner on Monday.

Jordan Hudson will have dinner tonight with Cowboys officials, per source.



Hudson — the former SMU receiver, who is not related to Bill Belichick’s girlfriend — clocked a 4.48 40-yard dash at today’s pro day workout. He caught 21 TD passes over four college seasons. pic.twitter.com/dwvpaHTRrR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2026

The most prominent name that will meet with Hudson is passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey. While he and some offensive assistants will be there to speak with Hudson, much of the staff, including head coach Brian Schottenheimer is in Miami for the Hurricanes’ Pro Day.

Hudson, who is from Garland making him a Dallas Day candidate, began his career with TCU in 2022 before transferring to SMU in 2023. He had steady production, including 61 receptions for 766 yards and six touchdowns as a senior.

Jordan Hudson would be a developmental piece in Dallas

SMU's Jordan Hudson carries the football during the second annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs. Boston College. | Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hudson’s numbers were impressive this past season, but NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes he has a lot of work to do to become a factor at the next level.

”Hudson’s steady production at SMU mirrors what shows up on tape. He’s built for boundary “X” receiver work, but he wasn’t often tested by quality press or sticky man coverage. He flashes the athleticism to run a more robust route tree, but his technique will need refinement,” Zierlein wrote.

“While he’s likely to see a higher number of contested catches, his ability to track and adjust improves his odds on those 50/50 balls. He’s an underrated ‘add yards’ option, as he’s shown he can slither and slam his way into extra yardage. Hudson is a consistent, competitive finisher who needs to prove he can create pro-level throwing windows to settle in as a WR3/4 option.”

That said, the Cowboys didn’t retain Jalen Tolbert this offseason and Jonathan Mingo isn’t guaranteed a spot on the roster. They could have room for another late-round developmental prospect and Hudson is worth keeping an eye on.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.