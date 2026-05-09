With their seven picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys managed to address several positions of need.

Caleb Downs and Devin Moore bolster the secondary, which had needs at both cornerback and safety. Upfront, the additions of LT Overton, Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham give Dallas more options in the front-seven.

On offense, depth at wide receiver and offensive tackle were two issues on that side of the ball and Dallas added offensive lineman Drew Shelton and wide receiver Anthony Smith.

When it comes to each of these players starting in 2026, Downs is the only one we would consider a lock.

Here's a look at what the rest of the draft picks have working for and against them in their respective quests to start in Year 1.

DB Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Downs is a plug-and-play starter in his first season in the NFL. Not only does he have talent, but his high football IQ will help make the transition even easier. He can also contribute at multiple spots, including strong safety, free safety and nickel corner, positions Dallas had question marks at going into the 2026 offseason.

Barring injury, there is absolutely no world in which Downs isn't starting for the Cowboys in 2026, so lock him in.

EDGE Malachi Lawrence

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys are much better off at edge rusher than they were a year ago, there are still question marks that could allow Lawrence to grab a starting role sooner rather than later.

The jury is still out on Donovan Ezeiruaku, who is also coming off a hip surgery, and Rashan Gary is no sure thing after failing to record a single sack in the second half of last season.

That said, Lawrence has a lot to learn as he transitions into more of a stand-up outside linebacker than the hand-in-the-dirt end he was at UCF. As a result and the presences of Ezeiruaku and Gary, we expect Lawrence to serve as the No. 3 EDGE in Dallas' unit.

LB Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown atop the depth chart, Barham is going to have a tough time securing a starting role out of the gate, and maybe all season long.

One thing helping Barham's case to start is his elite athletic traits and pass-rush ability that make him a more intriguing option than Winters. Another path to starting work is through Overshown because of the injury issues he has had during his career.

OL Drew Shelton

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele are vulnerable after two bad years in a row. If it's more of the same in 2026, we could see Dallas opt to give Shelton a look at one of those two spots.

The rookie is also getting looks at guard and we know Dallas will have a question mark at the position if the team decides to slide Tyler Smith over to left tackle and start T.J. Bass.

Even with all that, Shelton has to work his way up the depth chart over some veterans and earn the trust of the coaching staff. We tend to believe he's going to need most, if not all of the 2026 campaign to do that.

CB Devin Moore

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Moore has a few avenues to start. Along with his experience as a cornerback, Moore figures to have the chops to play some safety, also. At cornerback, Moore could crack the starting lineup if one of Shavon Revel or DaRon Bland struggles again this season. If both have issues, that creates two possible paths.

The problem is Moore has stiff competition to be the first corner off the bench to replace those guys if the situation arises. Cobie Durant and Caelen Carson will have something to say about it, which makes Moore's climb to a starting job steep.

DL LT Overton

Dallas Cowboys defensive end LT Overton. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Like most of the Cowboys' draft picks, Overton offers versatility with his ability to play inside and out, although Dallas envisions Overton playing more defensive tackle than anything else.

The Alabama product is facing an uphill climb just to see playing time in 2026. The interior defensive line is one of the Cowboys' stronger position groups and Overton has at least four players ahead of him on the depth chart, including Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Jonathan Bullard and Otito Ogbonnia.

Unles there are injuries upfront or Overton has an incredible first-year surge, he's likely to only see reserve snaps in 2026.

WR Anthony Smith

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The deck is stacked against the seventh-round picks by default, so Smith may not even make the roster, let alone grab a starting role. Simply grabbing the WR5 or WR6 role would be a major accomplishment for the East Carolina product.

But Smith working his way into a starting role isn't impossible. His best avenue to one is through the WR3 spot, where Ryan Flournoy isn't exactly cemented for the long haul. Dallas is also lacking good depth options, with guys like Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin and Parris Campbell vying for roles.

If Smith's explosive skill set stands out, perhaps he can work his way up the depth chart in 2026.