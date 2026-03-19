New Cowboys Mock Draft Adds Shutdown Corner, Defensive Quarterback in Round 1

Despite an active offseason, the Dallas Cowboys still enter the 2026 NFL draft with multiple needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Their biggest hole remains at the linebacker position, which is an area they didn’t address in free agency. They can also use more depth at cornerback, especially given the number of injuries they dealt with at the position in 2025.

Both those spots are addressed in a new mock draft as The Athletic’s Jon Machota predicts Dallas will take LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 12 and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen at No. 20.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Machota says the Cowboys might be tempted to take a game-changer like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who is still on the board, but believes Delane is the right choice.

“In just about any other year, the Cowboys would not pass on Love in this situation. They were faced with something similar in 2020 when edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson would have filled a bigger need, but wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was higher on their board. They made the right decision,” Machota wrote.

“But the Cowboys need defensive help even more this year, so it’s highly unlikely they’d go with Love here. Delane fits a major area of need, giving Dallas a Day 1 starting cornerback to pair with DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel and recently signed Cobie Durant. Had Delane been gone, this would’ve been an ideal trade-back situation.”

Arguably the best cornerback in this class, Delane should go much higher than 12, but if he somehow lasts until then, it’s the perfect fit for Dallas.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With their next pick, Machota has the Cowboys taking Georgia’s CJ Allen. A true MIKE, Allen plays with unbelievable poise and intelligence. He also fills the biggest hole on defense.

“There were several top edge rushers to pick from, making for a great trade-back scenario if things fall this way next month,” Machota wrote.

“But inside linebacker is clearly the Cowboys’ biggest need right now. Allen would step in immediately as the green-dot quarterback of the defense.”

The Cowboys can still use more at the linebacker spot, but adding Allen would go a long way toward improving their defense, which was atrocious in 2025.