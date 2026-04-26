Dallas Cowboys Rookie EDGE Malachi Lawrence Assigned New Number

The Dallas Cowboys added seven players during the 2026 NFL draft, including two picks in the opening round. At No. 11 overall, they took Ohio State safety Caleb Downs after trading up one pick. They then traded back from No. 20 to No. 23 with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is where they added UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence.

Downs has yet to have a number assigned, and will have to negotiate to get his collegiate number, which is No. 2. Currently, free agent addition Cobie Durant has that jersey assigned to him.

As for Lawrence, he's going to have a fresh start with his number.

Malachi Lawrence gets his number

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier throws over the reach of UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On Sunday, a picture of Lawrence sitting in front of his new locker, and the No. 57 can be seen next to his name. This will be a shift for Lawrence, who wore No. 51 while playing for UCF.

During his time with the Knights, Lawrence recorded 72 tackles and 20 sacks, with most of his production coming after his freshman season. He joins the Cowboys with plenty of potential, with some scouts saying he has one of the highest ceilings among this year's class of pass-rushers.

Lawrence will join a unit that includes Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku. They could also use third-round pick Jaishawn Barham as a pass rusher in certain situations.

Every Cowboys player to wear No. 57

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings. | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Here's a look at every player to wear No. 57 during the Cowboys' history:

Malcolm Walker, 1966–1969

Mike Keller, 1972

Louie Walker, 1974

Kyle Davis, 1975

Bruce Huther, 1977–1980

Angelo King, 1981–1983

Jimmie Turner, 1984

Ron Burton, 1987–1989

Vinson Smith, 1990–1992, 1997

Alan Campos, 1996

Quentin Coryatt, 1999

Barron Wortham, 2000

Louis Mackey, 2002

Kevin Burnett, 2005–2008

Victor Butler, 2009–2012

DeVonte Holloman, 2013

Keith Smith, 2014

Damien Wilson, 2015–2018

Luke Gifford, 2019–2022

Rashaan Evans, 2023

Buddy Johnson, 2023–2024

Jack Sanborn, 2025

The best player among this group is Vinson Smith, who was a starter during the 1992 season when Dallas won a Super Bowl. He recorded 69 tackles that season before heading to the Chicago Bears the following year.

Damien Wilson and Kevin Burnett were solid contributors who were never full-time starters, but played well in their rotational roles. Luke Gifford is another player who stood out, although he was more of a special teams ace.

Lawrence, however, has a chance to surpass them all and become the best player to wear No. 57 in franchise history.

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