Cowboys Trending Toward True NFL Contender Status In 2026

The Dallas Cowboys have failed to make the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

They finished 7-10 in 2024, which was their final season with Mike McCarthy as their head coach. With Brian Schottenheimer taking over in 2025, they weren’t much better overall as they went 7-9-1.

Despite the record, there was more optimism surrounding the team this past season, thanks in large part to their explosive offense. That unit, led by Dak Prescott, was among the best in the league, but their atrocious defense held them back.

This offseason, the Cowboys have focused on fixing that defense. They brought in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and have completely revamped the defensive roster.

The Cowboys might not have gone for a huge splash in free agency, but they have several new starters including outside linebacker Rashan Gary, inside linebacker Dee Winters, cornerback Cobie Durant, and safety Jalen Thompson. Throw in a solid draft haul led by Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence and this defense should be much better than a year ago.

Dallas Cowboys earning “contender” status entering 2026

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the field during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The real question now is whether it will be enough for the Cowboys to be contenders. According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, it could be.

Davenport says he’s buying Dallas as contenders, saying even an average defense will be enough due to their offensive firepower.

”That defense is receiving a major influx of talent this offseason, whether it's veterans like edge-rusher Rashan Gary, linebacker Dee Winters and safety Jalen Thompson or a pair of first-round rookies in edge-rusher Malachi Lawrence and safety Caleb Downs,” Davenport wrote.

“It's not a stretch to say that the Cowboys have the most potent offense in the NFC East. If that new-look defense can be even average, Dallas will be players in the division.”

Critics will say it’s a stretch to put the Cowboys in such a category, but we all saw what they were capable of when their defense wasn’t awful. They had their best defensive showings in huge wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in back-to-back games last season. At the time, Philly was the defending Super Bowl champions and Kansas City was the team they knocked off for the title.

Year 2 under Brian Schottenheimer mirroring Year 2 under Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn talk at midfield. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

What would make fans feel even more encouraged is the way the franchise responded last time they were in a similar position.

In 2020, McCarthy was hired as their head coach and his first defensive coordinator was Mike Nolan. That season, they went 6-10 and their defense was painful to watch.

Nolan was fired after one season, and Dan Quinn was hired as his replacement. Quinn quickly turned the defense around, leading to three consecutive playoff berths.

Time will tell if Parker has as much success as Quinn, but the early indications are encouraging.

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