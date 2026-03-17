New Mel Kiper Mock Draft Gifts Cowboys Perfect 1-2 Punch on Defense

The Dallas Cowboys' efforts to improve on defense have not gone unnoticed through the first wave of NFL free agency, and it is expected to continue as the offseason rolls on.

One of the next opportunities for Dallas to make a splash is the 2026 NFL draft, where the team holds two first-round picks. And if the Cowboys are truly committed to turning the defense around under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, it's clear what direction both picks should go.

As we enter the second week of free agency, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. shared his latest mock draft, and he does just that for Dallas with the team double-dipping on defense.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have two major holes remaining on the roster: cornerback and linebacker. If things play out the way Kiper projects, it would be a dream scenario for Dallas.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at Kiper's first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy celebrates after making a play against Georgia at Sanford Stadium | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After watching LSU's Mansoor Delane get selected two picks earlier by the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cowboys cannot afford to pass on McCoy. There could be some hesitation because of his knee injury, but the dropoff at cornerback is steep, so the pick is worth the risk.

"Dallas gave up a league-worst 7.3 yards per dropback last season, and the secondary was gashed for a league-high 46 passing plays of 25 or more yards. I liked the Jalen Thompson signing at safety, and Cobie Durant will chip in at cornerback alongside DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr., but the Cowboys are still looking for their No. 1 cornerback," Kiper wrote.

"McCoy doesn't come without questions; he tore an ACL in January 2025, sat out the season, and then didn't work out at the combine. But he can flat-out play football when he's on the field. McCoy had four interceptions in 2024."

McCoy began his college career at Oregon State, starting 12 games as a freshman before transferring to Tennessee. With the Vols, McCoy recorded 44 tackles, four interceptions, and nine passes defensed.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the biggest weaknesses remaining on the Cowboys roster is the linebacker position, and Allen would perfectly fit that void for Christian Parker's defense. As a three-down linebacker, Allen could develop into an ideal green dot linebacker for the team.

"It'd be wise for the Cowboys to double-dip on defense (Jermod McCoy at No. 12). They gave up 6.1 yards per play in 2025, 31st in the NFL and third worst for any team in any of the past five seasons," Kiper writes.

"Allen can play all three downs, as he can drop in coverage, run down ball carriers and even blitz. He had 97 tackles last season for the Bulldogs, showcasing tremendous read-and-react skills."

Last season, Allen was on a tear. The junior linebacker recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.