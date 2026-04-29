Caleb Downs Brings Value & Immediate Impact To Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys struck gold during the 2026 NFL Draft, when Ohio State superstar Caleb Downs fell out of the top 10 and into their laps. Dallas moved up one spot with the Miami Dolphins to land Downs, a move expected to have an immediate impact.

Downs is a player known for his versatility and playmaking ability and is a perfect prospect to fit into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

As the fallout from the draft continues, pundits and experts have been overanalyzing each team's draft classes, and the consensus is that the Cowboys were one of the most successful franchises during draft weekend in Pittsburgh.

The Athletic recently compiled a list of the best value pick for each franchise, and Downs gets the nod for Dallas despite being a top-15 pick.

Caleb Downs Leads Dallas Defensive Makeover

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cowboys insider Jon Machota discussed the value Downs brings to Dallas because of his ability to make an impact all over the field.

"Most experts didn’t think there was any chance Downs would still be on the board at Pick 11. The Cowboys did the right thing by picking up the phone, calling the Miami Dolphins and trading up one spot to get their guy," Machota wrote.

"Adding Downs is bigger than just filling a position of need. He’s the type of player who can be the face of a defense, impacting games at all three levels."

Christian Parker's defense relies on players who can line up at multiple positions, and Downs' ability to make plays in the secondary and attack in run support is something that the team has desperately lacked for years. In fact, Downs has been hyped as a Hall of Fame talent.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates during a game against the Michigan Wolverines | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The selection of Downs earned an A+ in our immediate draft grades and it's clear that there are high expectations for the No. 11 overall pick. If Downs can bring the type of impact he made for the Buckeyes when he takes the field for the first time for the Cowboys, the defense should take a major step forward in 2026.

We'll get our first look at Downs on the field in Dallas when he participates in rookie minicamp, which is scheduled to kick off in early May.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Class

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick 11 (via Miami Dolphi ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes Pick No. 23 (via Philadelphia Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, defensive end, Central Florida Knights

Round 3

Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Jaishawn Barham, linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

Round 4

Pick 112 : Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions

: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Philadelphia Eagles): Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators

Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): LT Overton, defensive line, Alabama Crimson Tide

Round 7

Pick 218 (from Tennessee Titans): Anthony Smith, wide receiver, East Carolina Pirates

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