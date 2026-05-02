Christian Parker Can't Contain Excitement for Caleb Downs at Cowboys Rookie Minicamp

Get someone to talk about you the way Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker talks about first-round pick and safety, Caleb Downs.

It's very clear from the outset that the Cowboys are very pleased with their first-round pick, as they should be. Downs was an elite prospect and one of the very best players in the 2026 NFL Draft and all the Cowboys had to do was move up one spot to get him.

No massive trade up that required both first-round picks like some projections said could be necessary. Just a small move up to No. 11 that cost two fifth-round picks, which Dallas later more than recouped with the trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the first day of rookie minicamp, Parker, who lobbied for the Cowboys to go get Downs leading up to the draft by sending Dallas' brass pictures of both him and the team's other first-rounder, Malachi Lawrence, it's very clear Parker is excited knowing he has Downs in his defense.

“He’s a natural football player. He’s one of those first picks in the schoolyard," Parker said of Downs, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "(We’ve) hit it off pretty well.”

Parker then went into detail about what makes Downs so special, and it fully connects with the "football savant" label Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay gave him.

“Premium instincts. You can tell his football intellect, the way he directs traffic out there, the way he reads and reacts, his brain is connected with his feet," Parker explained. "You’re watching three years of film and there’s not a difference in the tape. "

"He’s constantly making the right decision, constantly making contact with (the ball), constantly in the right spot," he added. "Just a smooth, smooth transition, smooth player."

Jerry Jones "brainwashed" into picking Downs

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following the first day of the draft, Jerry Jones admitted he was "brainwashed" into the importance of grabbing a good nickel corner, which at least partly led to Dallas settling on Downs, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“I’ve been brainwashed over how bad we need a nickel around here this whole spring and summer, and it is a big thing for us,” Jones said. “We went into this thing nickel-oriented... This was one that really puts a premium on the fact that we feel very good about what (Downs) does for us at that spot, and these guys are making that a cornerstone of it. [We] had [nickel] right there with pressure players when it came to which would be the biggest impact.”

“Our planning and discussion really focused in on either a corner or a safety that could get in the nickel, and [Downs] easily was the most obvious one that could get in the nickel for us, and we dared think that he might be there available for us," Jones added.

Of course, Jerry had already seen the light when it came to the Cowboys' need in the slot. After all, he openly admitted he regretted letting Jourdan Lewis leave in 2025.

Now, the Cowboys have their nickel in Downs, who is expected to play the position from the get-go, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed.

“The starting point for him is going to be playing nickel for us,” Schottenheimer said after Day 1 of the draft. “You get a guy like that, that is that physical and that athletic, and he’s got the ability to cover receivers and tight ends and also play the run and more importantly, drive the defense and make the calls.”

But his top-notch cover skills aren't the only thing Downs brings to the table. He's going to be blitzing and getting his hands dirty in the run game, and his high football intelligence will be another bonus that will make Dallas' defense better.