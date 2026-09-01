George Pickens Spectacularly Whiffed Golf Shot and Cowboys Teammates Roasted Him For It

George Pickens created a hilarious moment when he and his Dallas Cowboys teammates got together for a team outing.

Pickens and several of his Cowboys teammates went up to Utah recently and decided to hit some golf balls in the process. When it was Pickens' turn to drive the ball, he whiffed magnificently, which led to laughs from the other Cowboys players.

"I took my eye off it," Pickens hilariously said.

After curbing their laughter, quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Sam Howell went on to offer some advice like the true leaders and good teammates they are.

"G, listen, you're trying to hit it too hard. Just hit it smooth," quarterback Dak Prescott said.

"Just look at the back of the ball, G. Just look at the back of the ball," Howell added.

Pickens managed to overcome adversity, though, and crushed his next attempt, much to the delight of his teammates.

Check out the full clip below, but WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE.

The boys went golfing in Utah, and George Pickens had everyone dying with this swing 😂 pic.twitter.com/nwCR3by9sq — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) September 1, 2026

"That s*** more like it right there," Pickens said after hitting his shot. "Sky that to the moon."

One of the the best parts of that clip was fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb not being able to contain his laugher. We can't say we blame Lamb for being in stitches because that was truly hilarious.

You can check out the rest of the trip Pickens, Prescott, Lamb and Cowboys players took to Utah in the video below.

Again, WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE.

George Pickens' last season in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens had a career year with the Cowboys in 2025, with the wide receiver posting career-highs in catches (93), receiving yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine).

While a showing like that would lead to a huge contract for most players, that was not the case with Pickens, who received the franchise tag from the Cowboys, who refused to even offer Pickens a long-term deal.

It was understandable why. While we know Pickens is extremely talented, he has also proven mercurial during his career and it would have been very risky for the Cowboys to commit a big contract to him after just one season of good behavior.

While many believed the lack of a long-term deal could lead to a holdout, quite the opposite happened. Pickens quickly signed his franchise tag and didn't make a single peep about the situation before showing up to mandatory minicamp and training camp.

"Uh, no, I'm definitely here now," he said. "Like I said, the group of guys that's with the Cowboys kind of prevents you [from holding out]. If you know guys, and are going to guys' house[s], you're talking. I talk to Dak [Prescott]. I'm still throwing with Dak. He's definitely gonna make you not want to hold out."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While that was a great start in Pickens' quest to show teams he is a changed man, the Cowboys have to see more of that before they can even consider giving Pickens the lucrative, long-term deal he's seeking — and even then that might not be enough.

After all, the Cowboys also have to weigh committing a huge chunk of their salary cap to two wide receivers. Lest we forget, CeeDee Lamb also has a big deal and will be due for another relatively soon.

That means Pickens could very well be auditioning for another team this season, as it's very possible Dallas will tag and trade him next offseason if the team determines it simply cannot afford to pay so much money to two wideouts.

If Pickens does end up elsewhere in 2027, the Cowboys and their fans wouldn't just be losing a great player, they would be losing that legendarily bad golf swing, also.

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