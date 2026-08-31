Biggest Dallas Cowboys Questions After Trimming Roster to 53

We have our first Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster after the team cut its group down on Sunday by the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

We say "our first" 53-man roster because the group is going to be undergoing changes between now and the start of the season, and those changes began on Monday.

That's because all of the players who were cut on Sunday were available either in free agency or on the waiver wire, which led to a frenzy of moves throughout the NFL.

And the Cowboys got involved, with Dallas claiming running back Emari Demercado from the Kansas City Chiefs, which gives the Cowboys the third running back they needed. Dallas also decided to part ways with Joe Milton, which confirms Sam Howell as the team's QB2.

Now, here's a look at the biggest questions on the Cowboys' 53-man roster following Monday's transactions.

Is another addition coming at LB?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are going to add a linebacker on the practice squad, but is there another move coming on the 53-man roster?

Dallas is carrying four linebackers currently, but the problem is that two of them are unproven in Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James, and we know DeMarvion Overshown is less than reliable given his injury history.

This position seems primed for an addition on the 53-man roster, and we'd love to see Dallas sign Bobby Wagner to really shore up the position going into the season. We would also keep an eye on Tyrel Dodson, who was cut loose by the Miami Dolphins.

Will Cowboys stick with 6 WRs?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the offseason, the expectation was the Cowboys would only keep five wideouts, and that expectation lasted until Camden Brown happened in training camp and the preseason.

The standout UDFA shined with no shortage of highlight plays both in training camp and exhibition play and he certainly deserved his spot on the 53-man roster.

That said, keeping six wide receivers might be overkill because chances are Dallas will never get that far down the depth chart. Perhaps Brown's inclusion on the 53-man roster is temporary ahead of the waiver period on Monday. If the Cowboys do cut someone from the group, we'd prefer it be Jonathan Mingo.

Regardless, the Georgia Southern product earned his place.

Who wins the right tackle battle?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer threw us all a curveball on Monday when he told reporters that Broderick Jones will compete for a starting job in Dallas after he was acquired via trade.

Many would assume that means he's battling for the left tackle spot considering the Cowboys wanted to give Guyton a battle earlier this offseason. However, that is not the case. Instead, Jones will be competing with Terence Steele at right tackle.

"When we made the trade, the first thing I did was I reached out to Terence Steele and told Terence that Broderick is coming here to compete with him to be the starting right tackle," Schottenheimer said.

Schottenheimer later went on to confirm that he told Guyton the trade has nothing to do with him, which means he's safe.

In the middle of August, Schottenheimer said he wanted to see more consistency out of Steele, which was a strong indication Dallas wasn't happy with what it was seeing with its right tackle.

"T-Steele's gotta play a little bit more consistent," Schottenheimer said of his right tackle, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Until the trade for Jones, the Cowboys didn't have legitimate competition for Steele on the roster, which was also the case with Guyton during OTAs and training camp.

Jones now offers that legit competition with 38 starts under his belt during his career. However, Jones has had his own struggles and the fact that he has to learn a new offense in less than two weeks stacks the deck against him.

We still think Steele pulls through, but Jones will be waiting in the wings if Steele falters in the regular season.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —