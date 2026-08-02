Jerry Jones Changes Tune on Combatting Glare Issue at Dallas Cowboys' Stadium

For years, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been against doing anything to combat the glare from the Sun at AT&T Stadium, but it sounds like he might be changing his tune.

Jones has made it quite clear in the past he had no interest in making a change because he loves the aesthetic of the natural sunlight, which also makes it hard for players to see.

In fact, even Cowboys players have publicly stated it's a problem, which contradicts Jones' belief that the glare can be a home-field advantage for his team.

“Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun,” Lamb said after a game in 2024, before adding that he would "one thousand percent" support curtains.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said. “Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

Jerry Jones changes his tune

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, compare what Jones said there with what the Cowboys owner said on Saturday after the team's Opening Ceremony at training camp.

"As we look at it, I like some of the effects of the tinting and so we're giving that a thought," Jones told FOX 4.

But, as Jerry hinted at, don't get your hopes up because, as he says, "thinking about it and doing something about it are two different things."

Even still, this amounts to a breakthrough for Jerry and fixing the problem is now at least on the table.

You know those curtains inside AT&T Stadium and how they were used for the World Cup?



Well Jerry told @MikeDoocyFox4 and me that he’s considering tinting the windows because he likes the effects.



“We’re giving that a thought.”



So there’s that guys! He’s thinking about it.… pic.twitter.com/U3eglVG2He — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) August 2, 2026

What's the tinting?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yes, I know you know what tinting is, but it's not something Jerry just pulled out of thin air.

He's referring to what the World Cup did to combat the Sun, which was to put a tint over the AT&T Stadium windows instead of going the curtain route, the method that is usually suggested.

Not quite curtains being used at AT&T Stadium for today’s World Cup match, but a tint is over the big doors on each side of the stadium. No glare or sunlight coming through onto the pitch as a result. pic.twitter.com/osqOykJiBA — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) June 14, 2026

Another change the World Cup made was to switch to a grass field, something Jones has been against in the past, also, and doesn't look keen on implementing.

When it comes to the tint, this strikes a nice balance. Jerry can still look out his windows and players don't have to worry about the glare getting in their eyes when trying to make a play.

Again, nobody should be holding their breath for this to happen. Jones has been next-level stubborn over this issue for years now and it's very possible he abandons this thought at any point.

But it just makes sense. Jerry has expressed extra urgency to win this season as he is another year older and doing something to combat the glare literally does help his team do that.

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