World Cup Shows Curtain-Less Method for Cowboys to Block Out Sun at AT&T Stadium

The glare from the Sun has been a huge issue for Dallas Cowboys and visiting players at AT&T Stadium since it opened, but owner Jerry Jones has refused to put up curtains to block it out.

Well, it appears AT&T Stadium has come up with a nice middle ground for everyone involved as the FIFA World Cup is played inside Dallas' home stadium.

During the Japan-Netherlands World Cup match on Sunday, Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram revealed that AT&T Stadium used a tint to fight the glare.

"Not quite curtains being used at AT&T Stadium for today’s World Cup match," Harris wrote, "but a tint is over the big doors on each side of the stadium. No glare or sunlight coming through onto the pitch as a result."

It was initially reported that the venue would use curtains, but apparently there was a change of plans at some point.

Not quite curtains being used at AT&T Stadium for today’s World Cup match, but a tint is over the big doors on each side of the stadium. No glare or sunlight coming through onto the pitch as a result. pic.twitter.com/osqOykJiBA — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) June 14, 2026

Regardless, it's clear the tint worked and the Cowboys should be taking notes. Jerry can still have his windows uncovered and the players don't have to worry about losing the ball in the Sun.

This is just one of the changes AT&T Stadium has made for the World Cup, as the venue also switched to a grass field, which is required for a stadium to host World Cup matches.

As is the case with blocking out sunlight, Cowboys players have been asking for a grass field for years now, and there has been a big movement among players throughout the NFL to have grass fields in every stadium.

Rest assured, there are Cowboys players shaking their heads seeing the accommodations the World Cup has that they don't.

What Cowboys have said about curtains, grass

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After dropping a pass during a game in 2024, Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb blamed the Sun and said "one thousand percent" the team should put up curtains.

“Couldn’t see the ball, at all. The sun,” Lamb said after the game.

When a reporter later brought up the topic with Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner was having none of it.

“By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we flip the coin, so we do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium,” Jones said. “Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one. Are you kidding me?”

When it comes to installing a grass field, Jones' comments on that make it obvious there is as much hope for that change as there is for curtains: none.

“No,” Jones said when asked about switching to grass. “We have more flexibility with the way we handle our surface at the stadium. We have no belief that it’s any safer to play on grass. The turf, actually like many things, improves the economics of being able to play this game and our players are the biggest benefactor of all. They get the best benefit of when we do good things financially, the players benefit. So I’m working for you, baby, if you’re a player.”

For now, it looks like Cowboys players will have to live vicariously through World Cup players because it doesn't look like their desired changes at coming anytime soon.