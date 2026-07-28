Jerry Jones Confirms Cowboys Trade Talks, Would 'Give Up Future' For Right Player

There was a lot to take in during the Dallas Cowboys first training camp press conference. Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Brian Schottenheimer were all in attendance and touched on several topics.

One of the more interesting discussions centered around their changes to the defensive roster. Jones said he liked knowing that outsiders felt the team was "quiet," while adding they were more active than anyone realizes. That included their attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby, a player Jones said they were very high on.

Jones was asked for more information about the Crosby trade talks, but he refused to go into detail, saying it would be tampering. That doesn't mean Dallas is done looking for high-caliber players.

Stephen Jones stated that they were not finished and were considering adding players "as we speak." Jerry Jones added that as early as yesterday, he was speaking with another owner about a potential trade, which he says would have been a "substantive" deal.

Here’s Jerry Jones leaving the door wide open on a potential deal of “substantive” nature.



Afterward, Jerry said that yesterday’s conversation with the mystery owner isn’t in the process of going one way or another. Sounds like a pulse check for now. pic.twitter.com/xZlCcb2OLg — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) July 28, 2026

Of course, disclosing which player they were interested in would be tampering as well, so Jones understandably left out any info. Still, it's interesting to know the front office is still looking for more help despite all their moves this offseason.

Jerry Jones ready to mortgage the future

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the press conference, Jones was asked specifically about the Los Angeles Rams, a team the Cowboys will face in joint practice during camp. Jones said he admired their willingness to make bold moves, which included trading for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Jones then said their current roster is good enough that he would consider making similar moves. Jones said that he would be willing to “give up the future" for a big-name player that would push them over the top.

Who could the Cowboys target?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks during a news conference during organized team activities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vita Vea made waves when he asked for a trade on Monday, so there's an outside chance that Jones might have picked up the phone and spoken with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That said, the Cowboys feel pretty strong about their defensive tackle situation, so Vea is unlikely to be a player they would mortgage the future for.

That being said, the most obvious name remains Maxx Crosby. Jones wouldn't say the Cowboys were no longer interested; in fact, he went as far as to say that they never walked away from any trade talks. Crosby and the Raiders have made it seem as though the fences have been mended, but if Las Vegas decides to try and move on, Crosby still makes a lot of sense for the Cowboys.

Not only would he fit the mold of a big-time player, but he would fill a massive need while giving their defense a transcendent star to go along with all of their quality role players that were added during the offseason.

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