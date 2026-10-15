Jerry Jones Gives Video Tour Of $33M Dallas Mansion In Rare Glimpse At Personal Life

This week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones celebrated a monumentous moment. No, the franchise did not return to a conference championship or Super Bowl in the first time in over 30 years, but Jerry did get to celebrate his 84th birthday.

This week, as he geared up to ring in another year of life, Jones offered a rare glimpse into his personal life and opened the doors to his $30 million Dallas mansion. (To be fair, estimates on his home range from $27-$33 million online, so we're settling right in the middle).

Jones welcomed FOX & Friends host Steve Doocy into his not-so-humble abode to check out some of his favorite spaces and most treasured belongings.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with his wife Eugenia Jones smile for the ribbon cutting for the Ford Center at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, there were Super Bowl trophies and rings, photographs of the iconic Dallas Cowboys Triplets (Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin), and other luxurious items that come with price tags that would make the normal person gasp.

Jones showed off his mansion in an MTV Cribs-style video, as he and Doocy strolled through the walls.

Jerry Jones Shows Off Massive Dallas Mansion

During the tour, Doocy took a playful jab at Jones for only having three Super Bowl trophies. "Where are the others?", he joked.

To Jerry's credit, he took everything in stride and discussed the massive changes that the Cowboys' roster and defense underwent during the offseason.

"Well, let's say this, we've changed everything on the defense. Not since I bought the team have we had more changes," Jones said.

"We've changed out the personnel dramatically. We've changed out the coaching staff totally. We've changed out the schemes involved. That first year we won one game. We're evolving, but it's probably a little more time needed than I had anticipated when we made these changes this year."

Dallas Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones and owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his home, Jones also boased "Norman Rockwell’s 'The Toss,' and rare Leyendecker paintings, then step into a custom library with a star-covered ceiling, a hidden door, and original Thomas Jefferson documents."

One of the coolest pieces of memorabilia for Cowboys fans would have to be Troy Aikman's first $3 million contract check, which only Jones can make look so casual.

You can check out the full 15-minute video tour of Jones' Dallas mansion in the video above. Hopefully, Jerry can continue his birthday celebration this weekend with a Cowboys win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

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