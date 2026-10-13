Jerry Jones Defends Dak Prescott Heckler After 'Embarrassing' Tunnel Confrontation

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed at home by the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime. The entire NFL world was watching, and the Cowboys found themselves as the laughingstock and punching bag around the league.

But the team didn't even need to wait until the morning sports talk shows to face the criticism and jokes, because it was right there at AT&T Stadium.

As Dak Prescott was making his way back to the locker room, a third-party contract worker, who was reportedly a valet driver, called out Prescott and the Cowboys for their "embarrassing" performance.

Prescott turned around to confront the man, but there was no further incident. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about the incident and offered up an unexpected response during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Jerry Jones Comes To Defense of Dak Prescott Heckler

Here’s our angle of a worker — either stadium employee or valet car driver — calling out Dak Prescott and the Cowboys performance, with Dak’s reaction which he said was prompted by the man looking away after saying the criticisms. #dallascowboys #nfl pic.twitter.com/ffznCyahvv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 9, 2026

“The driver in question was not an employee, but fans can express themselves, and should express themselves,” Jones said during his appearance. “Whether he was our employee or not, he was a fan, it sounds like. So I'm for our fans expressing themselves.”

Who knew Jerry Jones would be the voice of reason?

To Prescott's credit, he had a similar response to the confrontation during his post-game press conference. He acknowledged the fan's right to criticize his performance and the team, but no one should be surprised if a player claps back.

Prescott said, "When he said it, I just happened to look at him at that point and he looked away, and then I turned my head back, and he said something else. That’s the part, just as a man of a person, feel free to speak your mind. Just speak it. Don’t cower away from the reaction you’re going to get.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully the team can use the incident as motivation to regroup and put together a better performance next weekend when they face off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Once again, the game will be under the bright lights, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Surprisingly, the Cowboys are entering the game as slight 1.5-point favorites on the road, so let's see if they can get the job done.

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