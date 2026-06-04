Joe Milton’s Ranking Among Backup QBs Proves Cowboys Were Right to Add Sam Howell

When Cooper Rush left in free agency last season, the Dallas Cowboys appeared to have found a way to improve at the backup quarterback spot.

The Cowboys traded for Joe Milton III, who made one start as a rookie for the New England Patriots in 2024. Milton showed promise in that game, which helped him land in Dallas.

Unfortunately, Milton didn’t exactly impress in Dallas, which is why SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano ranked Milton 30th in the league in his latest NFL backup quarterback rankings. Manzano cites his start in New England as the reason for the hype, but detailed his struggles in Dallas.

”However, Milton’s development with the Cowboys hasn’t been a fruitful one. He struggled with accuracy in his three preseason starts, but Dallas saw enough to make him Dak Prescott’s backup last season—or the team had no choice but to make him QB2 after the trade with New England. Milton wasn’t needed last year with Prescott starting every game.”

Joe Milton will have to earn his spot in 2026

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III drops back to pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Milton entered the offseason with the expectation that he would again be the primary backup to Dak Prescott in 2026, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. The Cowboys added Sam Howell, and as I previously wrote, Brian Schottenheimer confirmed the two will fight for the QB2 position.

Practices throughout the offseason will give us a better idea of how the competition is shaping up. That said, it could very well come down to how the two players perform during the preseason, which could favor Howell.

Sam Howell was once seen as a potential franchise QB

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Howell was viewed as an NFL-caliber talent throughout his collegiate career. In 2022, the Washington Commanders selected the North Carolina product in the fifth round of the draft and they saw enough to believe he could be the starter entering 2023.

He started all 17 games that year, with the Commanders finishing 4-13. Howell completed 63.4 percent for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after the season and appeared in just two games for them. In 2025, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles but didn’t make any appearances.

Even so, his 17 starts gives him an edge in the competition, which could be closer than originally thought.

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