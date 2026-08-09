Cowboys' Backup Quarterback Battle Taking Shape & It's Bad News For Joe Milton

The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp with several key positional battles. While many were on the defensive side of the ball, there was one under-the-radar competition that fans had their eyes on.

After signing quarterback Sam Howell in free agency, he immediately jumped into the backup quarterback conversation alongside fellow backup Joe Milton III, who the team acquired from the New England Patriots for a fifth-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign.

Milton has always possessed the raw skillset that teams around the league covet, but he has struggled with consistency when it comes to accuracy.

Howell, meanwhile, has starting experience, and is a more polished passer, so there was no question that he would be in strong contention to be the better fit for the job. Through two weeks, Cowboys beat reporters live in Oxnard have been making it clear that one man has been separating himself as the team's first preseason game approaches.

Sam Howell Establishing Himself As QB2

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball as Sam Howell watches at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two weeks of practices in Oxnard, several high-profile voices on the Cowboys beat have been sharing their thoughts on the competition, with one common thread: Sam Howell is in control of the QB2 battle.

On Saturday, ESPN's Todd Archer noted Howell may have had his "most decisive practice," after throwing for five touchdown passes in redzone drills.

One of those touchdown passes was to rookie receiver Camden Brown, who had an impressive leaping grab in the corner of the end zone.

Camden Brown with an impressive TD grab pic.twitter.com/jDx160UitH — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 8, 2026

After practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic echoed how impressive Howell has been during the Cowboys Collective podcast.

Machota said, "Sam Howell, to me, is clearly ahead of Joe Milton right now. If they had to play one game right now, they have to play two games, whatever: Sam Howell is ahead of Joe Milton."

While that is great news for Howell as he looks to establish himself in the Cowboys' offense, it is troubling for Milton, who some believed could be on the roster bubble entering training camp. Milton needs to impress and he can't afford to be overshadowed by Howell on the field.

We could see a difference when the team hits the field for its first preseason game on Saturday, August 15, against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, but is clear that Milton needs to step up his game while Sammy is slingin' it. If he doesn't, we could be in a situation where the Cowboys have to decide whether to waive or trade Milton ahead of the final cuts. He has another week of practice to find some consistency, but for now, Howell is in the driver's seat.

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