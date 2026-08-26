Michael Trigg Headlines Cowboys Injury Updates From First Practice in Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys are now back in Frisco to continue training camp after concluding things over in Oxnard, California, and the first session home was a night practice for the team with fans in attendance.

We start with some good news. There were no reports of anyone getting injured during the practice, so the Cowboys' mostly good fortune with injuries during training camp continues.

As far as the list of players who didn't practice is concerned, it was made up of defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard, safety Julius Wood, tight ends DJ Rogers and Michael Trigg, and offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

Bullard, Wood, Rogers and Trigg were known injured players before the session, so no surprises there. However, Cornelius amounts to a new addition to the training camp injury report.

Cornelius is dealing with some knee soreness, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, so it doesn't appear it's anything serious.

The 2025 sixth-round pick is competing for a depth role at guard, where he has started in both exhibition games, which is a great sign for his chances of making the roster. He also has the versatility to play tackle.

While he certainly hasn't been perfect, Cornelius has played well overall during the preseason, with Pro Football Focus grades of 84.1 in run-blocking and 62.9 in pass protection while giving up three pressures in all. He has started in both exhibition games.

Bullard has been sidelined at practice with groin and abdomen issues for weeks and he has not taken part in either of the team's two preseason games. Bullard was slated to compete with Otito Ogbonnia for snaps on the interior of Dallas' defense.

Trigg has a toe problem and hasn't suited up since he got injured in the preseason Week 1 game. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer would not commit to Trigg being ready to play in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Friday night.

Rogers came down with a knee injury at practice last week and, like Trigg, did not play in the last preseason game. His status remains up in the air for preseason Week 3, also.

With Trigg and Rogers both hurt, the Cowboys added tight end Mitch Van Vooren in free agency on Monday.

Last but not least, we have Wood, who is in the concussion protocol after suffering the injury in the second preseason contest on Saturday night.

Wood has been having a phenomenal offseason, but the deck is still stacked against him making the roster with it looking like Markquese Bell will land what could be the final spot at safety.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —