Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Entering Final Training Camp Practice in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys are taking part in their last practice of training camp at Oxnard on Thursday afternoon and head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided some injury updates.

As far as players not practicing go, rookie tight end Michael Trigg (toe) and veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) are out for Dallas on Thursday, Schottenheimer stated.

When it comes to the limited list, both cornerback Zion Childress (hamstring) and running back Jaydon Blue (shoulder) won't be participating fully.

Joining the list of limited players are some vets, including right tackle Terence Steele and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

Schottenheimer said the team is "just being smart" with those guys and their limited participation isn't injury-related. We have seen Dallas deploy this approach with Tyler Smith.

"We're going to limit some of the older guys," Schotty said. "Just being smart with some of those older guys that have played a lot of football."

Both Trigg and Blue suffered injuries in the preseason Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. There hasn't been anything to indicate either one is dealing with anything serious.

Trigg is competing for the TE3 spot against Luke Schoonmaker, which could be the final spot on the depth chart if the Cowboys don't carry four. If all else fails, Trigg may end up on the practice squad if he gets cut and isn't claimed, which isn't guaranteed.

Trigg got his preseason off to a solid start with four catches for 30 yards. That said, he can ill-afford to sit out on Saturday as he continues to make a push for a 53-man roster spot.

Blue has been in a competition for the RB2 job with both Malik Davis and Phil Mafah. Blue received a good push last week when he was the first running back on the field in the preseason game, but he didn't do much with his opportunities after gaining just 19 yards on eight carries.

That said, the blocking upfront left a lot to be desired, and when he did finally get some decent blocking on a screen pass, Blue picked up 13 yards on the play.

Childress and Bullard both suffered their injuries early in training camp. The former has been working his way back recently, but Bullard remains sidelined and has been working with the rehab group.

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