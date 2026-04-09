Cowboys Reporter Pumps the Brakes on Common 2026 NFL Draft Narrative for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have a fantastic opportunity to add a pair of immediate impact players to their defense in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys own a pair of picks in the first round and have serious needs on the defensive side of the ball. Addressing those needs should be the top priority after Dallas' defense was the biggest reason the team missed the playoffs in 2025.

While the expectation remains that Dallas will go all defense on the opening night of the draft later this month, ESPN's Todd Archer isn't exactly calling that approach a lock.

Instead, he points out how the Cowboys have been down a similar road before, yet decided to take an offensive player anyway, which was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back in 2020.

"Definitely? With Jerry Jones? Nothing is definite," Archer stated. "The Cowboys know they must address the defense, and the best way to do that is with their two first-round picks. They must find a linebacker, cornerback and pass rusher in this draft."

"But the Cowboys had similar defensive needs in 2020 and ended up with receiver CeeDee Lamb in Round 1," he added. "He was a top-10-graded player on their board and too much of a 'blinking light' to pass up at No. 17. That's the only scenario where the Cowboys go with an offensive player at either 12 or 20."

Could the Cowboys do it again?

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We agree with Archer that nothing is certain when it comes to what Jerry Jones could do, so always expect the unexpected.

That said, the only way we could see Dallas taking an offensive player in the first round is if the team trades George Pickens, or intends to trade him at some point and needs to add a receiver. Despite issues with contract talks, there has been nothing to indicate he'll be moved.

Another scenario we would deem possible but very unlikely is the Cowboys taking Notre Dame superstar Jeremiyah Love if he falls to No. 12 because we know Jerry loves his running backs. That doesn't look like it'll happen, though.

In an ideal world, the Cowboys will draft two players for two of their three biggest positions of need, which are edge rusher, cornerback and linebacker. Safety is a logical option, also.

We could also see Dallas maneuvering up or down the draft board from each spot if the team doesn't find someone it believes is worthy of a selection in either one of those slots.