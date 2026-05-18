The Disrespect for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Gotten Out of Hand

Disrespect for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nothing new. He has been dealing with it his entire career.

But one NFL analyst, John Frascella, has found a new way to disrespect the Cowboys signal-caller.

Frascella did a rankings of every starting quarterback in the NFL going into 2026 based on leadership and listed Prescott in the No. 17 spot.

"I think Dak is a good Leader, not a great one... Leadership is talking the talk AND walking the walk," Frascella said.

Now, that ranking is bad in and of itself, but it's even worse when you consider Prescott was placed behind unproven signal-callers like the New York Giants' Jaxson Dart, the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels.

Granted, all three of those youngsters are promising players, but they do not have the lengthy track record of leadership that Prescott has enjoyed.

Other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Prescott who should not be are the New England Patriots' Drake Maye, the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and the Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, all of whom still have something to prove in the leadership department, also.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts is another quarterback who is egregiously ranked ahead of Prescott, who has never had the kind of scathing report written about him that Hurts had, which raised doubts about his ability to lead.

Why Dak Prescott deserves more respect

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prescott should really be near the very top of this list and perhaps the best example of why that's the case came from the 2025 campaign.

It is not easy to manage the big personality of one top wideout, let alone two, but that's something Prescott did perfectly last season.

Imagine having a wide receivers room with two No. 1 targets in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the latter of whom can best be described as mercurial, and keeping them both happy.

Pickens had a slew of behavioral issues during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, yet he was on his best behavior with the Cowboys.

"I think Dak handles it really well," Aikman told DLLS Cowboys of the dynamic with Pickens and Lamb. "Him being a veteran guy, and also his leadership skills come out in those situations because all receivers they do want the ball... but I think Dak manages that exceptionally well."

"(Pickens and Lamb) by all accounts worked well together and then, of course, the play on the field spoke for itself," he added. "I think it was a good setup, and Dak, again, is a facilitator and he's done a great job of it."

Owner Jerry Jones has been around a lot of great players during his time with the Cowboys, yet he called Prescott "the best leader that I think I've ever been around."

That isn't just blowing smoke, either. Prescott has proven time and time again that his leadership qualities are top notch and he both talks the talk and walks the walk.

That's why, at the very least, he should in the top 10 of Frascella's rankings.